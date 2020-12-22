Cutest queer commercials you need to watch

Representation and inclusion in mainstream media? Yes, please! We love brands that branch out to include people of all different races, sexualities, and genders. Check out these cutest queer commercials that will absolutely warm your heart.

Tinder

This animated commercial about two lesbians finding love during the pandemic is so sweet, it makes you want to swipe right for love.

Etsy

If you haven’t seen this tear-jerking Christmas commercial from Etsy, you need to stop, drop, and watch. This story of David bringing Brandon home to meet his family for Christmas will melt any winter cold heart.

Kodak

If you weren’t crying during the Etsy Christmas ad, you are for sure going to be sobbing with this Kodak commercial about a father’s struggle to accept his son’s sexuality (don’t worry, there’s a happy ending).

Starbucks

Alright, now time for a laugh and a coffee break with this commercial featuring Drag Queens Adore Delano and Bianca Del Rio.

Colgate

Who knew a toothpaste commercial would have us smiling from ear to ear over this heart-warming story of a gay couple who get help from their older neighbours as they move into their new flat.

Campbell’s

Soup, Star Wars, and a pair of sweet dads? Say no more! We are sold and off to the store to stock up on chicken noodle.

Renault

A car commercial that tells the beautiful love story that spans 30 years between two girls, from foreign exchange student buddies to best friends to lovers to spouses. This one pulls at your heartstrings.

Microsoft

This Super Bowl 2020 commercial featured San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers, an out lesbian who is the first woman and first openly queer person to coach in the Super Bowl. LGBTQ+ representation and paving the way for women in sports? This commercial scores a touchdown.

There are some of the absolutely cutest queer commercials out there that you need to watch. Here’s hoping for more!