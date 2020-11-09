It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! If you’re not quite in the spirit of the season yet, we have just the treat for you: the trailer of Hulu’s new Christmas movie, Happiest Season, starring Kristen Stewart.

The LGBTQ+ rom-com stars Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis as Abby and Harper as the couple prepare for Abby to meet Harper’s parents for the first time at their big annual Christmas dinner.

That’s enough pressure in itself, but Abby also plans to propose to her girlfriend during the occasion. The only problem is that Harper’s family don’t even know that she is gay, leading Abby to begin to question the girlfriend she thought she knew so well.

Besides from a great LGBTQ+ storyline that many can relate to, this film is bursting at the seams with LGBTQ+ representation with actors, writers, and directors that all are either a part of, or a dedicated ally to the LGBTQ+ community.

This film, co-written and directed by Clea DuVall, also stars stars GLOW actress Alison Brie, Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza, Schitt’s Creek‘s Dan Levy and Harley Quinn star Mary Holland, who co-wrote the script with DuVall.

“I think I’ve wished to see a gay Christmas rom com my whole life,” says Stewart. “I’m so happy and proud of [writer/director] Clea [DuVall] for bringing this into the world. I love when holiday movie makes you long for an idea of home, but also examines how hilarious and hard reality at home can be sometimes,” she added.

DuVall added: “I’m a huge fan of Christmas movies, but I had never seen my story represented. Happiest Season felt like a great opportunity to tell a universal story from a new perspective.”

This delightful Christmas movie, Happiest Season, will be released on Hulu on November 25, with an Irish release to be confirmed.