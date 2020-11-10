Pete Buttigieg on track to join Joe Biden's Cabinet

Former mayor of South Bend, openly gay politician Pete Buttigieg is on track to join Joe Biden’s Cabinet, sparking speculation over what his future role in government will be.

According to Axios, Democrats close to Biden have assured that Buttigieg will be joining the next Cabinet. They have stated all that’s to be decided is which role he is to be given.

Buttigieg has allegedly expressed interest in the position of US Ambassador to the United Nations, which would position him as a leading voice in the country’s foreign policy. However, he faces steep competition from longtime Biden foreign policy confidant Julie Smith, former diplomats Wendy Sherman and Linda Thomas-Greenfrield, as well as Representative Ted Deutch.

Other reports have speculated that Pete Buttigieg may also be assigned to Housing and Urban Development, Veterans Affairs, or the Office of Management and Budget in the new Cabinet role. Regardless of where he lands in the new Government, his inclusion looks to be a certainty at this stage.

In March, Biden publicly endorsed finding a role for Buttigieg following the election. He said, “I did speak to Pete Buttigieg a couple of days ago to encourage him to stay engaged because he has enormous talent. I indicated to him that if I become the nominee, I’d come and ask him to be part of the administration, to be engaged in moving things forward.”

Since securing a victory in the US election 2020, Biden now faces the task of building a Cabinet which will support economic redevelopment, human rights concerns, and the social pressures brought on by COVID-19. The transition team have been vetting potential candidates for the past few months, which will be presented to the President-elect in the coming days.

Speaking with Politico about the new governing team, Senator Mark Pryor shared, “I think one thing Joe Biden has always liked is a variety of viewpoints.”