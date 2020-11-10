Sporting Pride share an update on ways the LGBTQ+ community can get involved and get active

Karina Murray from Sporting Pride gives us an update on some of the ways the LGBTQ+ community can get involved and get active, and shares Sporting Pride’s support for trans rugby players in light of World Rugby’s recent decision.

The month of October was a difficult one for many but there is still plenty happening for those who are connected with the various LGBTQ sports organisations across the country. AMACH! LGBT Galway relaunched their running group and kicked off their online fitness classes via their Instagram page. COVID guidelines may have an impact on the run sessions going forward but online classes will continue on Wednesdays at 8am and Thursdays at 7pm. Do join in for some fun fitness activities over the next few weeks.

Elsewhere, there is still much controversy surrounding World Rugby’s decision to exclude transgender women from participating in elite and international women’s rugby. Our own Philippa Ryder responded to this controversy by stating that “if rugby, or any sport, is to be truly inclusive everyone should be accepted and policies should be based on robust evidence which is developed in conjunction with the lived experiences of trans people who actually compete”. Sporting Pride continue to stand by the transgender community and endeavour to ensure that everyone can play rugby regardless of their gender identity.

We would like to invite members of the LGBTQ+ community and Allies to join our new 'Walk and Talk' group, which will kick off in December as soon as restrictions are lifted (date and venue TBC)! If you would like to find our more please contact [email protected] pic.twitter.com/gsEFfFwfV2 — GOSHH – www.goshh.ie (@GOSHHirl) November 4, 2020

The sport of rugby has shown itself to be an invaluable asset to members of our community, with the Emerald Warriors leading the way for inclusive rugby in Ireland. They continue to support their players throughout COVID restrictions with their player welfare programme, Folláine, online training sessions and social events, and by creating an additional COVID sub group to support club members who may be struggling at any time.

The Belfast Azlans are also a leading light in the world of LGBTQ+ inclusive rugby up North. For the last five years they have been working hard to develop a unique offering catering to both long term rugby players and those who are new to the sport. Club members can look forward to not only getting fit in mind and body, but also finding a community that provides camaraderie between peers, with members looking out for each other in tough situations.

We've launched https://t.co/gcUnX3UprE for anyone in Cork who identifies as #LGBT+ and/or is curious about playing #rugby in an inclusive and welcome setting. Interested in training with us? DM me, or email [email protected]! @GayProjectIRL 🏉🏳️‍🌈🔥🐺 — Scott De Buitléir (@scottdebuitleir) November 9, 2020

Finally, there was some exciting news with the announcement that a new LGBT Inclusive rugby club, the Cork Hellhounds, has been launched! The club was founded in association with the Gay Project and training has already begun at the Glen Resource and Sports Centre on the northside of Cork city. All are welcome to join, including those with no previous rugby experience. If you would like to get involved with the club you can email [email protected].

The month of November will undoubtedly bring new challenges for the sporting community to overcome but we will do our best to promote any opportunities to #GetOutGetActive over the next few weeks. We encourage you to look up your nearest LGBTQ+ inclusive sports clubs to see what ways you can connect with them over the next few months!

Sporting Pride will continue to update the community on all the latest sporting news on their website, available here.