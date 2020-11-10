Premiere: Watch St. Bishop dance through an arcade world in video for new track 'Dreaming'

Irish electro-pop artist St. Bishop is back with his new single, ‘Dreaming’, which was released on last Friday and received much praise. We are delighted to now share the first look at the music video for ‘Dreaming’ below.

We last heard from St. Bishop when he lent guest vocals to labelmate DYVR’s track ‘Ocean’ in May – a song that garnered airplay on the likes of BBC Radio Ulster, RTÉ 2fm and PlayIrish.

In an interview with GCN, St. Bishop spoke about how being in the music industry, particularly as a queer artists, how he can be misconstrued to fit an archetype.

“Most people come across on social media or in places where they feel comfortable, as these big characters but they are just fully comfortable in that setting.

“I guess for myself I’m quite introverted when I don’t feel that comfortable, even with regards to the community. At times I feel obviously connected to the community because I am gay and I’m within that space.

“At the same time, I kind of feel like I’m on the outside of it because I don’t have many gay friends, pre lockdown I didn’t go out to clubs that often and I never really go to gay bars so I always feel on the edge of the community a little bit.”

St. Bishop – A.K.A. Stephen Bishop – is originally from Co. Monaghan, but has been living in Dublin since his days as a BIMM student. Blending his roots in rural Ireland, soul and electro-pop he confidently tackles issues of sexuality, gender identity and radical self-acceptance.

St. Bishop says that he wrote ‘Dreaming’ as a sort of apology to an ex. He says: “This song reflects on a previous relationship of mine and discusses how not being open and honest with my feelings and not communicating properly ended up putting a huge strain on the relationship and pushed us apart.

“It’s an apology and a showing of gratitude. A moment to say I am sorry for how the situation was handled, to let them know that I still want them to be a part of my life and that ‘I am still dreaming’ about them.”

Get an exclusive look at the music video for St. Bishop’s new track ‘Dreaming’ below, stream it here and follow St. Bishop on Instagram.