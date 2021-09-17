The 10th Annual March for Choice will be 'Breaking Barriers'

The 10th Annual March for Choice will take place in the form of a static demo at the Dáil on Saturday, September 25th at 2 pm. The theme for this year is ‘Breaking Barriers.’ A reference to the many barriers that still exist to accessing abortion care across the island of Ireland.

The results of the research project that will be launched by ARC on September 22nd will shed light on these barriers.

ARC will be using the opportunity of the 10th Annual March for Choice to amplify demands for the upcoming review and they will also be joined by a range of speakers including Jennifer Ryan (Terminations For Medical Reasons), Isolde Carmody (Leitrim Abortion Rights Campaign), Naomi O’Connor (Alliance for Choice) and Yvie Murphy (Together for Safety).

The March for Choice is an annual demonstration held by the Abortion Rights Campaign to call for choice and change, which has been held every year since 2012 on the nearest Saturday to International Safe Abortion Day, a global call to action for safe and legal abortion access.

The Abortion Rights Campaign is an all-island grassroots movement for free, safe, legal and local abortion in Ireland.

ARC advises that Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s march will be held as a socially distanced, static rally to reduce the risk of transmission and encourage all attendees to follow current public health advice to limit the spread of Covid-19.

They further explain that…

“We will have accessibility stewards and sighted guides available, as well as some seating for those who need it. As in previous years, we will have Irish Sign Language interpreters for the speeches. In order to facilitate those who are unable to attend in person, we will be live streaming the event on our social media pages. We welcome anyone with accessibility needs to contact us for further information or requests.”

Further details are on the ARC Facebook page here and the website here. #ARCMarch21