17 LGBTQ+ celebrities who came out in 2021

With barely anytime to process 2020, we’re coming to the end of 2021. In these intense and heartbreaking times, it is so important to celebrate the victories. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of LGBTQ+ celebrities who have come out in 2021 to brighten your day and highlight the growth of the LGBTQ+ community.

We all deserve to love who we want to love and exist as our truest selves, and these 17 celebrities decided, publicly, to do just that. Check out the LGBTQ+ singers, athletes, actors, and YouTube personalities below!

The Singers

Demi Lovato

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan)

Lovato has been open about their private life throughout their career, including the revelation that they are pansexual in March. In May, Lovato came out as non-binary and changed their pronouns to they/them.

“I also don’t know if I’m going to end up with a guy, so I can’t really see myself maybe getting pregnant,” Lovato said during an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience in March. “I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closed off.”

TJ Osborne

A country music star and lead singer of the Brothers Osborne, TJ Osborne came out as gay, and joined the community of LGBTQ+ celebrities, in February in an interview with TIME magazine.

“I’m very comfortable being gay,” he said. “There are times when I think I’ve marginalised this part of me so that I feel better about it. And I realise that it is a big part of who I am: The way I think, the way I act, the way I perform. God, think of all the times that we talk about love, and write about love. It’s the biggest thing we ever get to feel. And I’ve kept the veil on.”

Kehlani

Kehlani clears up her comments on a recent viral clip where she says “I finally know I’m a lesbian” 👀 pic.twitter.com/LXJM4iB1Bj — Power 106 (@Power106LA) April 7, 2021



Singer-songwriter Kehlani is known for being a member of America’s Got Talent group PopLyfe and their later successful solo debut. It was known that Kehlani came out as pansexual in the past and uses she/they pronouns, but this year they announced that they identify as lesbian.

In an interview with Advocate, Kehlani said “You wanna know what’s new about me? I finally know I’m a lesbian”. In the interview, she also acknowledged acute challenges that others in the LGBTQ+ community face: “I have a lot of privilege,” she continued “I think a lot of artists who we talk about and say, ‘Oh, they had to come out or they had to do this,’ a lot of them can’t hide it. A lot of it is very [much] in how they present. It’s tougher for Trans artists. It’s tougher for Black gay men. It’s tougher for Black masculine gay women.”

David Archuleta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Archuleta (@davidarchie)

Archuleta, known for winning second place on American Idol and his 2008 track ‘Crush’, has struggled with understanding his sexuality for years.

In an Instagram post, Archuleta opened up about the challenges he has faced in the hopes that others in similar situations would feel less alone. “I’ve been open to myself and my close family for some years now that I am not sure about my own sexuality,” said Archuleta.

The Athletes

Carl Nassib

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carl Nassib (@carlnassib)

A defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, Nassib made history as the first openly gay man in the NFL. Nassib came out in an Instagram video AND donated $100,000 to The Trevor Project, an organisation that focuses on suicide prevention in LGBTQ+ youth.

After struggling with his sexuality for 15 years, Nassib said, “I just want to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay.” He continued, “I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that like one day videos like this and the whole coming-out process are just not necessary, but until then I’m going to do my best and my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting, that’s compassionate.”

Luke Prokop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Prokop 🏳️‍🌈 (@lukeprokop_)

A professional ice hockey defenceman and prospect for the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League, Prokop also made history as the first player in the NHL under contract to openly come out, joining the community of LGBTQ+ celebrities.

In an Instagram post, he said he is “proud to publicly tell everyone that I’m gay” and continued, “From a young age I have dreamed of being an NHL player, and I believe that living my authentic life will allow me to bring my whole self to the rink and improve my chances of fulfilling my dreams.”

The Nashville Predators tweeted their support in response.

The Nashville Predators organization is proud of Luke for the courage he is displaying in coming out today and we will support him unequivocally in the days, weeks, and years to come as he continues to develop as a prospect. #HockeyIsForEveryone https://t.co/43grM47dJO — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) July 19, 2021

Gabbi Tuft

Known for her career as a WWE star, Tuft came out as Transgender in an Instagram post last February.

Tuft said, “I am no longer afraid and I am no longer fearful. I can now say with confidence, that I love myself for WHO I am.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabbi Alon Tuft (@gabbituft)

Gabbi Tuft and her wife, Priscilla Tuft, stood as a beautifully united front following the announcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabbi Alon Tuft (@gabbituft)

Corey Walsh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corey Walsh (@walshcorey)

In the world of BMX, Walsh is known for his biking talent and now, his historic coming out as one of the first publicly LGBTQ+ riders in the industry, has found his place within the community of LGBTQ+ celebrities.

In an Instagram post, he said, “If you were to tell me a year ago that today was going to be the day where I said f*ck it and let the world in on my personal life I would have told you that’s never going to happen,” Walsh continued. “But thanks to the support of my family, friends, and sponsors I can finally accept the fact that I am gay and be open about it.”

The Actors

Alexandra Shipp

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Shipp (@alexandrashipppp)



Known for playing Storm in the X-Men franchise and her role in Love Simon, 29 year-old Shipp opened up about her sexuality in an Instagram post and joined the community of LGBTQ+ celebrities.

She wrote, “I’m not denying anything anymore. I’m not scared anymore. I have #pride in who I am and what I’m doing on this planet. I am myself and I love LOVE. Sure, we get a month. But for the past 3 years and for the rest of my life, I’ll be celebrating every day. Because I choose me.”

Tommy Dorfman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tommy dorfman (@tommy.dorfman)

After starring in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, Dorfman announced her coming out as Transgender with pronouns she/her in an Instagram post as well as in Time magazine, expanding the list of LGBTQ+ celebrities.

“Thank you to all the Trans women that showed me who I am, how to live, celebrate myself, and take up space in this world,” said Dorfman.

Emma Corrin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Corrin (@emmalouisecorrin)

In August, The Crown star openly discussed her sexuality for the first time in an interview with ITV. After briefly mentioning her queerness in an Instagram caption, and updating her social media pronouns to she/they, Corrin went into more detail during an interview.

She said, “I think visibility is key with these things. My journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go. I think we are so used to defining ourselves. That’s the way society works within these binaries and it’s taken me a long time to realize that I exist somewhere in between, and I’m still not sure where that is yet.”

Kal Penn

Book launch week! So excited to share my stories with you. Get #YouCantBeSerious at your local bookstore or here: https://t.co/FXtRQNpgv1 pic.twitter.com/ijvnTZRNP8 — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) October 31, 2021

Known for his roles in Harold and Kumar and Designated Survivor, Penn revealed his sexuality through his new memoir launch: You Can’t Be Serious. In the memoir, he shared that he has been dating a man for 11 years, and they are now engaged.

In an interview with People magazine, Penn said, “I discovered my own sexuality relatively late in life compared to many other people. There’s no timeline on this stuff. People figure their s*hit out at different times in their lives, so I’m glad I did when I did.”

Mae Whitman

Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like The Owl House. Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up. Queer representation is sososo important :,) keep it up world! #TOH pic.twitter.com/B3C71c24aN — mae whitman (@maebirdwing) August 16, 2021

With an extensive acting career, the name Whitman may ring a bell for her performance in Arrested Development, Parenthood, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and her leading role in The DUFF.

Whitman celebrated her role as lesbian witch Amity Blight on the animated series The Owl House by coming out on Twitter. “I know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders,” she said.

The YouTube Personalities

Jojo Siwa

My cousin got me a new shirt pic.twitter.com/DuHhgRto7b — JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) January 22, 2021

Starting her career from the hit show Dance Moms, Jojo Siwa continued to build her reputation with a TikTok video of her dancing to Lada Gaga’s Born This Way. She was inspired to officially come out to her fans after meeting her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, on a cruise ship.

Gigi Gorgeous

Gorgeous, a Canadian YouTuber, joined the community of LGBTQ+ celebrities when she first came out as gay before she transitioned. She then came out as Transgender and gay again.

In a YouTube video last April, she said “Honestly, those are some of, if not my best, favourite memories. Searching deep within myself, finding out something different and putting a label on it.”

She has now come out as pansexual.

Chris Stuckmann

The YouTuber known for his film critiques, Stuckmann came out as pansexual in a YouTube video last January.

“I am pansexual. If you don’t know what pansexuality is, essentially you are attracted to all genders. And that’s me,” said the content creator.

Lily Jo Hanson

Known for creating the Joe Goes YouTube channel, Hanson took over a two-year-long break from content creation on the platform. Coming back into the space, she created a video where she discussed her personal transition journey, coming out as a Trans woman.

“When you’re being authentic, your essence shines and people want to be around you,” she reflected. “My story is not Joe became Lily. My story is Lily stopped pretending to be Joe,” said Hanson.

The number of LGBTQ+ celebrities coming out increases each year, and we love to see it! As these artists sit in informative platforms that take up space in our world today, these public declarations of sexuality help normalise all kinds of love.

The message is clear: all are welcome to join the LGBTQ+ community. So, let’s see how many more decide to do just that in 2022…