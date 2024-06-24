Over 2,000 people take part in largest-ever Dublin Pride Run

Over 2,000 people turned out for the 2024 Dublin Pride Run, marking the event’s largest attendance to date. Racers braved the elements and gathered on the evening of Friday, June 21, for a rainbow-filled 5km around Phoenix Park.

The annual event organised by Dublin Front Runners celebrated its 12th edition this year. Participants included new deputy leader of Fianna Fáil Jack Chambers, Cian O’Callaghan TD, Senator Malcolm Byrne and TikTok star Helen Drumm. It featured representatives from 28 athletics clubs, alongside members of LGBTQ+ sports groups like Na Gaeil Aeracha, Aeracha Uladh, Belfast and Cork’s Frontrunners, the Emerald Warriors and Dublin Devils.

As well as welcoming participants to Phoenix Park, the group accepted virtual entries from Poland, Romania, Brazil, Canada, the UK and US.

The starting whistle blew shortly after 7:30pm, with prizes up for grabs for first, second and third places in the men’s, women’s and non-binary categories. Winners received €125, while first and second runners-up collected €75 and €50 respectively.

James Moran recorded the race’s fastest time of 16 minutes and 42 seconds, followed by Christopher O’Reilly and Owen Fletcher. Deirdre Lyons was the first woman to cross the finish line, followed by Mie Hoff and Deirdre Ní Chearbhaill. In the non-binary category, Gabriel Coleman was fastest, followed by David Ryan and Isaac Ludewig.

Throughout the years, the Dublin Pride Run has supported an array of amazing charities, raising a total of €186,000 to date. The 2024 event was in aid of LGBTQ+ organisations LGBT Ireland and ShoutOut, as well as Sanctuary Runners – a sports initiative bringing together asylum seekers, refugees, migrants and all Irish residents.

Speaking after the race, Chairperson of Dublin Front Runners, Mark Armstrong, said he was “delighted at the turnout”.

“​​Championing inclusivity, identity, self-expression, and queerness, the Pride Run is a great opportunity to be yourself in an open and friendly safe space while connecting with others in the LGBTQ+ community, as well as having fun,” he continued.

“We had nearly a 50/50 split in terms of male and female sign-ups and we had 34 people register as non-binary. Our experience with this category is helping to inform how Athletics Ireland and the Dublin Marathon plan around these categories.

“The event is a celebration of movement, energy, and physical activity. Ní neart go cur le chéile – There’s no strength without unity,” he concluded.

Taoiseach Simon Harris also commented on the event, saying: “The Dublin Pride Run is more than a race. It’s a celebration of health, community and togetherness. For almost 20 years now, the Dublin Front Runners have established a safe and supportive space for members of the LGBTQI community, allies and friends who share a passion for running and community.”