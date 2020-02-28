5 types of queen you’ll find on every season of Drag Race according to Sissy That Pod creators

Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race sashays back onto Netflix from Saturday February 29, and with it starts a brand new season of Sissy That Pod – the Drag Race recap podcast hosted by super fans Cian Sullivan and James O’Hagan.

Having given the fandom a little time to miss their favourite show since The Vivenne became the first ever winner of Drag Race UK in November, we could not be more excited to see what the queens of season 12 have to offer.

While drag is an artform with an abundance of outlooks, expressions and points of view, and there’s no right or wrong way to be a queen, Sissy That Pod are going to take a look at the five types of queens that no season of Drag Race would be complete without!

Pageant Queens

Poised, elegant and always able to throw some expert shade, Pageant Queens take drag seriously. They are used to competition, know how to play the game and can usually be found stirring the pot at the centre of workroom drama.

Their strengths are their ability to perform and not crack under pressure, giving them an edge when time comes for them to lip-sync for their life. And as legendary pageant queens, Alyssa Edwards and Roxxxy Andrews, prove some of the series most memorable lip-sync assassins have come from the pageant circuit.

Sometimes criticised on the Main Stage for being one note, or not being able to channel their talents into acting and comedy challenges, we have seen pageant queens become frustrated when they see competitors runway looks being judged to a different standard.

This season the pageant queens are represented by Jaida Essence Hall and Heidi N Closet.

Comedy Queens

With series winners Bianca Del Rio, Jinkx Monsoon and Bob The Drag Queen finding some of the most mainstream success post-show, comedy queens are hands down the most successful category of queen. These queens know that when it comes to Drag Race there is only one thing that matters – Make. Ru. Laugh.

Comedy Queens strengths are in their effortless ability to embody a character, and to own a crowd.

However prioritising performance over presentation can be a recurring pitfall for these queens, and as we saw for Nina West in season 12, charm and humour can only carry you so far on the Main Stage.

If you’re wondering where are the jokes on season 12, Britta, Jan and Sherry Pie look like they have what it takes to make us laugh.

Spooky Queens

While certainly not a feature of every season of Drag Race, ever since Sharon Needles cackled into the workroom way back in season four, she’s been followed by a set of offbeat kooky Spooky Queens with last seasons winner, Yvie Oddly, proving that being a little dark-sided can give you an edge in the competition.

This season watch out to see if Spooky Queen Aiden Zhane can live up to the high standards set by previous winners.

Club Kids

Mother, has arrived! And she has a taste for flamboyant behaviour and outrageous costumes. While the aesthetic has not always been appreciated on the Main Stage, queens such as Sasha Velour and Nina Flowers have shown that having an eye for the avant garde can give a queen a real edge in the competition.

In past seasons we have seen Club Kid queens lose out as they are unwilling or unable to translate their over-the-top vision to fit the Drag Race Glamazon standards with queens like Milk, Nina Bo’Nina Browne and Acid Betty making early exits.

This season watch out for Crystal Methyd and Rock M Sakura who will bring their unique and unorthodox aesthetics to the main stage.

Look Queens

The number one thing that any Look Queen will want you to know is, they are more than just a look queen. But when you can turn it on the runway the way some of these girls have – perhaps it’s all you need?

While a look queen will undoubtedly bring it to the runway every time, and even more recently to the pink carpet at the MET gala, questions remain about performance ability.

Past look queens such as Aquaria, Valentina and Violet Chachki have proven that there is more than just an outfit.

Will this season’s look queens Nicky Doll and Gigi Goode have the versatility to prove they’re more than just a look?

