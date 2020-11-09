Over 60 buildings across Ireland turn purple for Intersex Solidarity Day

Over 60 buildings in 19 counties across the island of Ireland lit up in purple last night in solidarity with Ireland’s intersex community.

The campaign was coordinated by the Intersex Mapping Study Ireland in association with Intersex Ireland.

The Intersex Mapping Study at DCU aims to learn about what life is like for the intersex community to help bring about positive change.

The team is led by Dr Tanya Ní Mhuirthile who is a legal expert on the subject of how the law affects the lives of intersex people.

Ní Mhuirthile joined the chair of Intersex Ireland Sara R Philips for an episode of In & Out last week which focused on Intersex Solidarity Day and outlined the importance of documenting the lived experience of intersex people in Ireland.

During the episode, Ní Mhuirthile outlined her main motivation for the #IrelandTurnsPurple campaign.

“If one intersex person who feels completely alone on the island of Ireland right now, sees this and what we’re doing or sees the Twitter or just sees a purple building somewhere in the country, I hope that they feel that they are seen.

“That they feel that their experience is acknowledged and someone somewhere is trying to reach out and say, ‘Hey you exist and you’re okay just as you are’.”

Show your support for #IntersexSolidarityDay today with the three T's:

💜 Turn Purple

📷 Take a photo

#️⃣ Tweet your photo to @IntersexMap and use #IrelandTurnsPurple pic.twitter.com/onaxcXCQln — Gay Community News (@GCNmag) November 8, 2020

As buildings began to turn purple, #IrelandTurnsPurple began trending on Twitter bringing a wave of solidarity to our intersex community.

Many others joined in by wearing something purple or turing their own house purple for the evening.

Well now would you look what's trending? #IrelandTurnsPurple wondering what it's all about? Check out @IntersexMap this #IntersexSolidaityDay. We've a few buildings turning purple in #Kildare this evening including Newbridge Town Hall and Áras Chill Dara pic.twitter.com/BXQw6P9uoJ — Cllr Chris Pender (@ChrisPenderKE) November 8, 2020

On Twitter user wrote, “The #IrelandTurnsPurple timeline really is a breath of fresh air.”

Another added: “Beautiful to walk Dublin and see & photo the buildings. And beautiful to see photos kindly posted by people from around Ireland.”

According to the United Nations (UN), around 1.7% of the global population are intersex and in many countries, intersex children are subjected to unnecessary surgery and treatment to try to make their bodies appear more male or female, causing terrible physical, psychological and emotional pain and ultimately, violating their human rights.

Follow the Intersex Mapping Project at DCU online here.

Check out some of the amazing images shared last night as many of Ireland’s landmarks and buildings turned purple to raise awareness of intersex.

NCI is proud to take part in #IrelandTurnsPurple today on International #IntersexSolidarityDay along with over 60 other education institutions, historic landmarks and Government buildings. We are committed to raising awareness & standing in solidarity with the intersex community. pic.twitter.com/sMOTRYvmez — NCIRL (@NCIRL) November 8, 2020

The support for the second year of the #IrelandTurnsPurple campaign led by @IntersexMap at DCU was remarkable to see! Buildings & landmarks across Ireland lit up purple last night to mark #IntersexSolidarityDay and raise awareness of & show support for the intersex community. pic.twitter.com/HCWoVND4oO — Dublin City University (@DCU) November 9, 2020

Cavan Courthouse joins government buildings, historic landmarks, and educational institutions across the island of Ireland in lighting up purple today, November 8th to mark International Intersex Solidarity Day. See https://t.co/WXGD91OBrO to learn more. #IrelandTurnsPurple pic.twitter.com/YWTZ36J4EI — Cavan County Council (@cavancoco) November 8, 2020

Tonight we are joining over 60 historic landmarks, government buildings and cultural institutions by lighting up #Purple on #IntersexSolidarityDay

Supporting the #Intersex community in Ireland and around the globle#IrelandTurnsPurple 💜💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/Xe5z0BUp2L — Kilkenny Castle (@kilkennycastle) November 8, 2020

Heuston is lit up purple this evening to make Intersex Solidarity day today #IrelandTurnsPurple #Heuston pic.twitter.com/4LKmuZmCPc — Iarnród Éireann #StayHomeSaveLives (@IrishRail) November 8, 2020

Galway turns purple! Today and everyday we stand with our intersex siblings. Thank you to the Town Hall, City Hall, GMIT and Nuig for supporting. And huge thanks for @IntersexMapping for bringing us all together! 📷 Finn Morris#IrelandTurnsPurple#IntersexSolidarityDay pic.twitter.com/izGKA5CPtE — Bród na Gaillimhe (@GalwayPride) November 8, 2020