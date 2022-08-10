7 LGBTQ+ TikTok creators you should be following 

TikTok is the addicting rabbit hole we’ve all fallen into at one point or another. Over the past couple of years, we’ve all seen its incredible power to connect communities and grow creators extremely fast. These seven LGBTQ+ TikTok creators have done both.

They’ve harnessed the power of their uniquely made content and built their own platforms to express their queerness. These are some of the trailblazers of the queer creator community as we transition into a more digital space.

1. @dylanmulvaney (Dylan Mulvaney)

TikTok’s sweetheart, Dylan Mulvaney, captured all of our hearts through her ‘Days of Girlhood’ series documenting the beginning of her transition as a Trans woman. Dedicated to providing visibility for Trans folk, Dylan’s realness on her platform has built a necessary community for learning and growth. Her videos share the perfect mix of her bubbly personality, vulnerability, humour, and empathy. Dylan’s daily commitment to sharing her life has built her a community where she can share both the obstacles of transitioning and the ‘newness’ of her daily routine.

Dylan released a two-part celebration on TikTok during Pride to celebrate 100 ‘Days of Girlhood’, including a compilation of other queer creators sharing the news and her first merch release! You can get a glimpse into her life on her Instagram, but be sure to go follow her next journey on TikTok!

2. @bratzrockangel (Sunflower)

We’re getting all the realness we need from Sunflower’s socials; they’re funny, outspoken, unique, and easily envied as they pull off every hair colour better than the rest of us. Based in Dublin, Sunflower shares the reality of life in Dublin’s queer spaces, including one of our personal favourites, the Gay Spar.

They’re one of the best Irish LGBTQ+ TikTok creators, with the best mix of chaos, authenticity, and humour. You need Sunflower in your life: check them out on Instagram or TikTok.

3. @nehvjones (Niamh ‘Nev’ Jones)

A Dublin-based makeup and fashion guru, Nev has grown immensely from her start with other Irish LGBTQ+ TikTokers in the Bel Éire TikTok House. Nev shared appreciation for TikTok’s community, where “being different is appreciated rather than being looked down upon”. Her unique style and creativity have gained her over 400,000 followers on TikTok, giving her a platform to share her true self through experimenting with expression.

4. @itzpsyiconic_

We love the iconic characters (and of course the greenscreens) of @itxpsyiconic_’s TikTok. Once you start watching, you’re immediately sucked into their videos (and absolute improv genius). From an older conservative woman to a spoiled rich teen, their commitment to trolling is unmatched. Whether you’re trying to grasp a claim to fame through interacting with their TikTok lives or solely watching to see if they’ll break character, you’ll surely be watching for hours.

5. @jammydodged (Jamie Lo)

A Dublin-based tattoo artist, Jamie Lo takes his career to another level. His videos about tattooing go in every direction; horror stories from clients, exposing the toxic aspects of the tattoo community and sharing love and tips to make people feel more comfortable in the chair. Alongside his tattooing content, Jamie also wholesomely shares bits about his boyfriend and their long-distance relationship. Clearly, he’s doing something right, as his content has gained him over 1.2 million followers on TikTok.

6. @hyeitsstuart (Stuart Mackey)

Irish actor Stuart Mackey has definitely made a name for himself on TikTok, with a platform growing over 1.3 million followers, he’s able to share his talents with his viewers. One of those talents is an utter commitment to his role-play of the ‘Irish Mammy’ character through his hilarious TikTok series. His platform is a portfolio, sharing both incredible acting POVs and modelling shoots right alongside the iconic and horribly accurate ‘Irish Mammy’.

7. @julieeandcamilla (Julie and Camilla Lorentzen)

This iconic Norwegian queer couple is the documented online love story we’re all living vicariously through. First gaining attention with Julie’s ‘blue-haired’ TikToks about queer relationships during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple has grown to almost 3 million followers on their joint TikTok.

The recently married couple now shares content about their accountability in living healthier lifestyles, tips on loving yourself, and everyday relationship life – including their journey to have children. If you haven’t already seen them on your FYP, be sure to check them out on TikTok or on their personal Instagrams (Julie and Camilla).