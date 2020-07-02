8 LGBT+ content creators you need to follow if you want to brush up on your cúpla focal as Gaeilge!

Pride month may be over, but celebrating queer creators is a year-round pursuit! People often ask me how they can brush up on their Irish and improve their cúpla focal, and my answer is always following Irish-language content creators and influencers on social media. It’s a great way to rejig your memory, or to learn Gaeilge from scratch without even realising you’re doing so! Here are eight accounts you need to follow;
1. Ciara Ní É (@MiseCiara on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube)
Resident Writer in DCU. Bilingual poet, broadcaster, journalist and YouTuber, Ciara Ní É is a certified bad bitch. Her YouTube series What The Focal!? breaks down (in English) some common questions about the Irish language, and she also posts bilingual poetry to her channel.
2. Chris Is Ainm Dom (@ChrisIsAinmDom on Instagram and Tik Tok)
With 50,000 followers and over 1 million likes on Tik Tok, Chris is the Tik Tok Queen of Ireland. Creating a mix of queer content and Irish language hacks, Chris is a must follow for anyone who appreciates a good dad joke! His podcast Cad Is Ainm Duit? is also available to stream where you get your podcasts!
View this post on Instagram
HAPPY PRIDE WEEK! 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 We are about to enter my favourite week of the entire year! Pride week, last week of pride month. As a lot of you know I have been podcasting in quarantine, this month I focused on interviewing and highlighting some Irish LGBTQIA+ guests . I’ve also given the podcast artwork a (very sloppy) facelift for pride month. Don’t forget to check out the pod it’s called “Cad is ainm duit?” (Don’t worry it’s in English) and features some amazing people, this month I had @gaylgeoiri @kittynihoulihan & @bratzr0ckangel join me! #pride2020 #globalpride #gaypodcast #irish #irishpodcast 🌟🌈🌟
3. Do Chailín Rút (@Dochailinrut on Instagram and Twitter)
Rút is a musician, poet, style icon and all round glamazon from County Meath. Having recently returned to the boglands from Ottawa (where she was teaching Irish to Canadian university students), she is turning looks on the daily, and girls we have no choice but to stan!
4. Gaylgeoirí (@Gaylgeoirí on Instagram, Tik Tok and Twitter)
Gaylgeoirí is run by Cian Griffin; a poet, writer, broadcaster, journalist and lover of Vine references. From bilingual memes to full on fashion-shoots in the kitchen, Gaylgeoirí is a feel-good English/Irish influencer that promotes stupid humour, small Irish businesses, and being unapologetically you – all while wearing a pair of 6 inch stilettos! Also, Gaylgeoirí is currently writing an English-language novel called OUT set during Ireland’s marriage referendum, which promises to be hilariously Irish.
5. Kitty Ní Houlihán (Kittynihoulihan Instagram and Twitter)
Kitty is an Irish speaking baby drag queen from the back-arse of Galway that flits between Dublin and Tír na nÓg! She is a passionate linguist posts queer drag content through both English and Irish, and is definitely someone to watch!
6. Labhair Liom (@Labhair_Liom on Instagram)
This account is run by Mark Ó Glíasáin – a radio presenter on Raidió na Life and Raidió Rí-Rá that makes sure to blast gay anthems across the airways as often as possible! He is also an Irish and religion secondary school teacher, and his Instagram account is full of everyday vocab that will help you improve your Cúpla Focal!
View this post on Instagram
Bhuel a chairde, tá séasúr an bhróid linn faoi dheireadh 🥳🌈🎈🎉 seo daoibh cúpla nath áisiúla agus sibh amach ag ceiliúradh 💃🏻🕺🏼mairfidh an fhéile go dtí an 30ú Meitheamh le himeachtaí ar siúl ar fud na háite chuile lá. Ach is é an 29ú Meitheamh buaicphointe na féile – beidh paráid agus cóisirí sráide ar siúl i ngach áit timpeall na cathrach 👯♀️🤗 gach eolas faoin bhféile ar www.dublinpride.ie 🖥📱is é ‘comhghuaillí’ [ally] an focal is fearr liom ón liosta seo mar is féile do chách í féile an bhróid. Ní gá duit a bheith i do dhuine aerach chun an grá a cheiliúradh 😍💕 #gaeilge #irish #pride #gay #spillthetea – Well friends, pride season is finally upon us 🥳🌈🎈🎉 here’s a few useful phrases to have when you’re out celebrating 💃🏻🕺🏼 the festival goes on ‘til 30th June with events going on every day around the place. But the 29th of June is the highlight of the festival – there will be a parade and street parties on everywhere all over 👯♀️🤗 all info about the festival on www.dublinpride.ie 🖥📱’Ally’ is my favourite word from this list because pride is a festival for everyone! You don’t have to be gay to celebrate love 😍💕
7. Jill Mc Mahon (@ThriftyJilly on Instagram)
Jill is a poet, artist, musician and thrift shop queen (Macklemore eat her heart out) that shares her bargain bin treasures and promotes environmentally-friendly fashion on her bilingual account! She sings, she paints and she slays with sustainability seven days a week!
8. Queercal Comhrá Baile Átha Cliath (@queercalcomhra on Instagram)
Last but not least, is Queercal Comhrá BÁC – founded by Eoin McEvoy. This is a group of queer Irish speakers who meet up for chats with each other, to connect with like-minded individuals, and to learn some Irish! The account promotes queer creators and their work and celebrates what they are doing for the community, as well as offering an outlet for LGBTQ+ Irish-speakers. Definitely one to reach out to if you’re a fellow GAYlgeoir and want to get your Cúpla Focal on.
View this post on Instagram
Bígí linn anocht ag 8 ar Zoom! DM don chód. . #gaeilge #pobal #comhrá #queercalcomhrá #queercal #queer #queerireland #aiteach #tras #déghnéasach #leispiach #aerach #ladta #ladtai #ladt #lgbtqi #lgbtq🌈 #lgbtireland #éire #ireland #irish #poablaiteach #queercommunity #aerachaiteachgaelach #craic #cóisir #arlíne #gréasán #líonra #cairdeas
© 2020 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.
Support GCN
GCN has been a vital, free-of-charge information service for Ireland’s LGBT+ community since 1988.
During this global COVID pandemic, we like many other organisations have been impacted greatly in the way we can do business and produce. This means a temporary pause to our print publication and live events and so now more than ever we need your help to continue providing this community resource digitally.
GCN is a registered charity with a not-for-profit business model and we need your support. If you value having an independent LGBT+ media in Ireland, you can help from as little as €1.99 per month. Support Ireland’s free, independent LGBT+ media.
comments. Please sign in to comment.