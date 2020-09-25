Aaron Philip, a trans model with cerebral palsy, announced as the face of Moschino

Aaron Philip, a Black trans model with cerebral palsy, has been named by Moschino as the face of their Fall/Winter 2020 campaign.

This marks 19 year-old model Aaron Philip’s first ever major campaign for a luxury fashion brand.

On Twitter, Philip expressed her excitement to lead the campaign, “I’ve been too shell shocked to try and say anything prolific, but this is such a big deal, being a physically disabled person/model in a campaign like this. I really am so so very happy and I hope the community is too! This is the start! More real space for us!”

The model further expressed over on her Instagram, “I love Luigi and Iango, Jeremy Scott, and Moschino so much. To think that I’m the face of anything is so beyond me but for me to be the face of Moschino feels like an incredible dream come to life. Literally who would’ve thought??? I’m just a girl from antigua/the bronx?!? This will never not be amazing to me and I am forever grateful for the constant love and care of everyone who has made this happen.”

Philip showcased the black and white photo shoot for Moschino’s fall 2020 campaign across her social media accounts. Photographers Luigi Murenu and Iango Henzi shared on their Instagram, “It is for these types of projects that our work is extraordinary. When Jeremy called us for this awesome photo shoot it took us less than a minute to accept it.”

“We were so excited and when we finally met Aaron, we fell in love at first sight. Her big smile, her kindness, her strength of character, her enormous sense of humor, her passion for fashion and life are all we love. She is phenomenal and the most beautiful soul. We can’t wait for the next project,” Luigi and Iango further wrote.

On Twitter, Moschino announced their Fall 2020 campaign saying, “Aaron Philip is the new face of Moschino, and we love to see it.”

Since signing with Elite Model Agency in 2018, Philip went on to take the world by storm, modeling for Vogue as well as being invited to pose for Paper Magazine and ASOS. She has consistently challenged the accessibility of the fashion world and worked towards creating a more inclusive space.