Northern Irish gay actor Fra Fee ties the knot with longtime partner

In a heartwarming ceremony that took place on November 15, Northern Irish actor Fra Fee tied the knot with his longtime partner, British actor Declan Bennett.

Born and raised in Dungannon, Tyrone, actor Fra Fee has become famous for his roles in the Disney+ series Hawkeye and the 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables. More recently, he starred in BBC One drama Lost Boys & Fairies, which follows a gay couple as they go through the highs and lows of trying to adopt a son.

His husband, Declan Bennett, is also an actor and singer, having found fame in the boyband Point Break in the early 2000s. He’s most famous for his role as Charlie Cotton on the BBC soap opera EastEnders and has an impressive list of theatre credits to his name.

Fee and Bennett have been together for over five years, sharing a home in rural Oxfordshire. Surrounded by their closest friends and family, the couple got married at Mount Druid in Westmeath. The wonderful ceremony was attended by other famous faces, such as celebrity couple Luke Evans and Fran Tomas.

The latter shared glimpses of the ceremony in a heartwarming Instagram post, with the caption: “Yesterday was a beautiful wedding; an emotional day full of love, laughter and MUSIC. Like a live musical! Congratulations Declan and Fra.”

In the slideshow of images and videos, the newlyweds are seen walking down the aisle and singing their own rendition of ‘Oh Happy Day’ as they dance with their guests. The entire occasion featured performances from singers, a lot of music and heartfelt moments as the couple celebrated their love.

In the past, Fra Fee has opened up about the evolving acceptance of LGBTQ+ identities in his home country. “I love going back home now and I feel very welcome. I’m hopeful that young gay people in Northern Ireland have an easier time of it. There’s so much more queer visibility in the media and culture and that makes a big difference,” he shared in a 2022 interview with The Irish Times.