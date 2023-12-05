LGBTQ+ community pays tribute to adult film star Sophie Anderson who passed away

Adult film star Sophie Anderson has sadly passed away aged 36. The news was announced on Monday, December 4, by Rebecca More, who shared on Instagram: “I’m devastated hearing the awful news of Sophie’s passing.”

“We shared some amazing times together and that’s how I’m going to remember her. The bubbly, funny, kind hearted soul who was outrageous on the outside but also so gentle behind closed doors.

“We were very close and we shared a crazy time together that was totally unique to us. That’s how I will remember her,” she continued.

“This is so tragic but I know you are now at peace. I will always always love you and hold a special place in my heart.”

Anderson rose to fame when her hilarious ‘Cock Destroyers’ video with friend Rebecca More went viral online. Her passing comes just weeks after the unexpected death of her 34-year-old boyfriend, Oliver Spedding, on November 17.

The mother-of-four was a viral sensation and much loved among the LGBTQ+ community. She identified as pansexual and was a fierce advocate for queer people everywhere. Many are now sharing tributes to the star on their social media.

The UK’s leading HIV and sexual health charity, Terence Higgins Trust, remembered the actor for supporting the organisation’s work and “taking on challenges to raise money and tackle HIV stigma.”

We’re so sad to hear about the death of Sophie Anderson. Sophie and Rebecca have done so much to support our work — taking on challenges to raise money and tackle HIV stigma. This is how we will remember Sophie 👇 pic.twitter.com/kLif04Dk93 — Terrence Higgins Trust (@THTorguk) December 5, 2023

World of Wonder, the producer of the Drag Race franchise, described Sophie as “a champion of sex positivity, an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, and a truly joyous member of the community”. Similarly, Drag Race UK star Divina De Campo said Sophie was “outrageous but she was also incredibly sweet and a continuous advocate for those in the LGBTQ+ community and her industry. A genuinely sweet soul.”

So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of darling Sophie Anderson. She was outrageous but she was also incredibly sweet and a continuous advocate for those in the LGBTQ+ community and her industry. A genuinely sweet soul. Rest in peace darling ❤️🖤🩵🤎🤍🩶💜💙💚💛🧡🩷 pic.twitter.com/iVRKUrmGRf — Divina De Campo stream DECODED (@Divinadecampo) December 5, 2023

Irish bisexual singer CMAT called her a “lovely, lovely woman”, and fondly recalled “seeing her out and about at the clubs in Manchester and/or Brighton, looking heavenly and making time for everyone.”

Drag star Davina Devine wrote, “She left her mark on so many…she will be remembered, always so kind and such a strong LGBTQ ally.

“I hope she sleeps well,” she added.

RIP to the lovely Sophie Anderson. Really Really sad news. She left her mark on so many…she will be remembered, always so kind and such a strong LGBTQ ally.

I hope she sleeps well. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/KFH2GPW8ET — Davina Devine (@DavinaDevine) December 5, 2023

One fan shared videos of Sophie at Davina and Victoria Secret’s Pride party in 2019, saying it “will always be a highlight”.

Another commented, “I remember her and Rebecca posting a pic from the gym the day of Dublin pride in their new u=u T-shirts…a legend”.

Very sad news about Sophie. She always seems like such a kind soul. I never got to meet her, but seeing her dance around the stage to B*Witched at @Victoria_Secret and @DavinaDevine Pride Party back in 2019 will always be a highlight. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HOrgUwU678 — Aaron S (@arneldo) December 5, 2023

very sad waking up to news about Sophie Anderson. I remember her and Rebecca posting a pic from the gym the day of Dublin pride in their new u=u T-shirts ❤️ a legend 🕊️ — Púca 🇵🇸 (@pucamusic) December 5, 2023

Sophie Anderson’s cause of death, as well as that of her partner Oliver Spedding, is yet to be confirmed. Rest in power.