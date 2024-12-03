Alex Consani makes history as first out trans woman to win Model of the Year

Alex Consani has made history as the first out trans woman to win the prestigious Model of the Year award, cementing her status as a trailblazer in the fashion industry. The 21-year-old American model was honoured during the ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall, following a series of high-profile runway appearances for luxury brands, including Chanel, Stella McCartney, and Victoria’s Secret.

Consani, who rose to prominence after signing with IMG Models in 2019 and amassing nearly 4 million TikTok followers, delivered an emotional acceptance speech.

She dedicated her victory to the Black trans women who paved the way for her success, including Dominique Jackson, Connie Fleming, and Aaron Rose Philip. “I’m the first trans woman to win this award,” she exclaimed, “but I can’t accept it without honouring those who fought for the space I’m in today. Their courage allowed me to flourish.”

Consani also expressed gratitude to her parents for their unwavering support of her modelling aspirations, urging other parents to embrace and uplift their trans children. “Now, more than ever, we need to have conversations about how to truly support and uplift one another in this industry,” she told the audience. “Change is more than possible—it’s needed.”

This milestone follows several groundbreaking moments in Consani’s career. She made her catwalk debut for Tom Ford in 2021 and has since graced runways for Alexander McQueen, Versace, and other top labels. In October, she and Valentina Sampaio became the first trans models to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, marking a turning point for inclusivity in fashion.

For the awards ceremony, Consani wore a striking corseted gown by designer Dilara Findikoglu, featuring Union Jack draping—a nod to the event’s London location.

She accepted her award from model and body activist Ashley Graham and actor Nava Mau, delivering a powerful call to action for greater inclusivity in the industry.

“Tonight marks a big step in the right direction,” she concluded, to thunderous applause. “Let’s continue to build a world where no one feels insignificant.”