Alex Consani makes history as first trans woman nominated for prestigious Model of the Year award

American model and influencer Alex Consani has made history after becoming the first trans woman to be nominated for Model of the Year at the 2024 Fashion Awards.

Presented by the British Fashion Council, the Fashion Awards are an event aimed at celebrating excellence and creativity talent within the industry. With the Model of the Year category, the organisation recognises “the global impact of a model who, over the last 12 months, has dominated the industry, with an influence that transcends the catwalk.”

The nominations for this year’s Fashion Awards were announced on Tuesday, August 20, when Consani’s name appeared in the Model of the Year category alongside other stars, including Alva Claire, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Anok Yai, Liu Wen and Mona Tougaard.

In the fall/winter 2024 fashion season, Alex Consani has walked nearly 20 shows, including Mugler, Ferragamo, Simone Rocha, Marc Jacobs, Luar, Helmut Lang and Thom Browne. While the 21-year-old is still early in her career, she began her journey in the fashion world at the young age of 13.

According to The Independent, she’s already made history as the youngest trans model to sign with an agency, when in 2015 she joined Slay Model Management, which works on launching the careers of young trans models. Speaking about the achievement, Consani said that being the “youngest-ever signed trans model” was a motivating pressure to further her career.

Later in 2019, Consani joined the high-profile IMG Models and moved to New York City, where she said she was finally able to truly find a “community” of trans people.

The model went on to diversify her career when she started to post on TikTok under the username ‘@captincrook’ in 2020. Since then, her hilarious videos have earned over three million followers on the platform, turning her into a TikTok sensation.

At the 2024 Fashion Awards, Consani is not the only out LGBTQ+ person to be nominated for Model of the Year, as she’s joined by Danish model Mona Tougaard. In a 2023 profile in Vogue Scandinavia, the model said she identifies as “being in the LGBTQ+ community”, adding that her experience as a model “helped me understand my sexuality.”

“I never really started fancying girls until I started working…” the model shared. “Then I fell in love with one.”