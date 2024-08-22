One half of world-famous gay penguin couple passes away

Sphen, one-half of a beloved gay penguin couple, has died aged 11. The bird was famous for his relationship with Magic, with whom he met, fell in love, and raised two chicks at an aquarium in Australia.

The news of Sphen’s passing was announced on Thursday, August 22. His health had reportedly deteriorated, and the veterinary team at Sea Life Sydney made the difficult decision to euthanise the bird to end his pain and discomfort.

According to reports, Magic was taken to Sphen’s body in order to help him understand that he would not return. Upon seeing his late lover, the bird immediately started singing, and the broader penguin colony followed suit.

Sphen is survived by his 8-year-old partner and the couple’s two fostered chicks: Sphengic (also known as Lara) and Clancy.

In a social media post, Sea Life Sydney wrote that it was “heartbroken” to confirm the penguin’s death, saying his “legacy will live on through the love he shared with Magic and the important conservation messages” they helped to spread.

The aquarium’s general manager Richard Dilly added: “The loss of Sphen is heartbreaking to the penguin colony, the team, and everyone who has been inspired or positively impacted by Sphen and Magic’s story.

“We want to take this opportunity to reflect and celebrate Sphen’s life, remembering what an icon he was.”

Dilly continued: “The team’s focus is now on Magic, who will soon prepare for his first breeding season without Sphen.”

Gentoo penguins are a notoriously monogamous and romantic species, with Sphen and Magic’s gay love story first hitting headlines in 2018 when aquarium staff noticed an attraction between them. The pair were bowing to each other, and later Sphen was seen bringing Magic a stone – signifying a proposal.

In the six years that followed, their relationship inspired a Mardi Gras float, was included in the Australian education syllabus and featured in the Netflix series Atypical. They generated fans all over the world, as they became prime examples of same-sex love in the natural world.