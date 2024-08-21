Everything you need to know about Daniel Craig's steamy new film Queer

Acclaimed Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, known for his cinematic triumphs Call Me By Your Name and Challengers, is set to unveil his latest project, Queer at the 81st Venice International Film Festival beginning on August 28. The film is a highly anticipated adaptation of William S. Burroughs’ 1985 novella of the same name.

Queer stars Daniel Craig, stepping away from his iconic role as James Bond, to portray Lee, adrift from bar to bar in Mexico City in search of meaning through a series of sexual encounters. His journey takes a poignant turn when he meets Allerton, a former Navy serviceman played by Drew Starkey (of Outer Banks fame), igniting a consuming obsession that forms the core of the film’s narrative.

Adding to the film’s intrigue is the acting debut of Grammy-nominated singer Omar Apollo, who steps into the role of a supporting character. This crossover from music to film has sparked significant interest, with fans eager to see how Apollo translates his magnetic stage presence to the screen.

The ensemble cast is rounded out by Jason Schwartzman, Henrique Zaga, Ariel Schulman, Andres Duprat, Drew Droege, and Colin Bates, ensuring a blend of seasoned actors and fresh faces.

Venice Film Festival chief Alberto Barbera calls ‘QUEER’ Luca Guadagnino’s best film yet. “It’s very personal, very original, beautiful from the visual point of view. And all the performances are absolutely outstanding.” (https://t.co/91yO8rmo6K) pic.twitter.com/jbRQwBnebB — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 16, 2024

In keeping with Guadagnino’s trusted creative team, the film brings back familiar collaborators such as Challengers screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes, costume designer Jonathan Andrews, and cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom. The film’s score will be crafted by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, best known for their compositions in films such as Gone Girl and The Social Network.

With Guadagnino’s signature blend of intense emotional undercurrent, rich visual storytelling, and thought-provoking themes, Queer is poised to be a standout film at Venice and a must-watch in the months ahead. The adaptation is expected to maintain Burroughs’ provocative edge while infusing it with Guadagnino’s signature style, offering audiences a visually striking, emotionally layered journey into the complexities of desire.