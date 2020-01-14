All male cabaret to raise funds for the Irish Men's Sheds Association

On Friday, January 31, Bear Lee There will host an amazing showcase of Ireland’s top “male(ish)” performers to raise much-needed funds for the Irish Men’s Sheds Association. Bear Lee There is a burlesque performer who is hosting the all-male cabaret night in aid of the cause after he himself lost his brother 10 years ago.

Bear Lee There’s Charity Cabearet All Male(ish) Review will see a long list of performers who will be donating their time on the evening, with some even going as far as to create acts, especially for the night for the one-off event. Furthermore, the event is excepting sponsorships and donations and several companies have already come forward to show their support.

The Irish Men’s Sheds Association provides support, information and resources to members sheds in both the Republic and North of Ireland. The groups aim is to make it as easy as possible for any like-minded group of men in Ireland to set up, run and maintain a men’s shed. The organisation provides information, resources and support to member sheds throughout Ireland as well as creating a programme called ‘Sheds for Life’.

Sheds for Life is described as “a community-based health promotion programme aimed at supporting the physical, mental and social wellbeing of men’s sheds members.” The development of Sheds for Life commenced in 2016 and the hope for the future is that with the support of the organisation all men’s sheds members can enjoy physical and mental health and wellbeing to their full potential.

The group is not only a vital and life-saving resource for men who find it difficult to discuss their feelings openly but is also very popular with President Michael D. Higgins becoming a patron in 2013.

For all those interested in attending the all-male cabaret, tickets are on sale now for just €15! The show will be held in Drop Dead Twice, 18/19 Francis Street, Dublin from 19:30 PM to 23:30 PM. Make sure to keep an eye on the event’s Facebook page for updates on the show and more reveals of performers that are set to take the stage on the 31st.