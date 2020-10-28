Amach LGBT Galway launches free mental health online workshops for LGBTQ+ community
These free workshops provide a way for participants to set aside time weekly to look after themselves.
Amach LGBT Galway is launching a programme of workshops online to help the LGBTQ+ community in Galway look after their mental health. The series of workshops will begin on Wednesday, November 4 from 7 pm-8 pm and will continue for six weeks. They will be facilitated by clinical psychologist, Dr Ger McNamara.
Launching the series of workshops, Helen Mortimer, Coordinator at Amach!LGBT Galway said:
“Facing into another six weeks of a lockdown, the LGBTQ+ community are losing access to their support groups and systems. Many are facing difficult situations, so we feel it’s important to provide a way for the LGBTQ+ community to look after their own mental health.
These free workshops provide a way for participants to set aside time weekly to look after themselves. Everyone is finding these new restrictions challenging so we need to do what we can to care for our mental health.
Galway has a vibrant, active LGBTQ+ community so we hope that people can get involved in the workshops and spread the word. We don’t want anyone to feel isolated or alone during this time.”
Teach Solais, the ‘home’ for the LGBT+ community has moved to Westside Resource Centre but due to current restrictions, are not open to the public. Amach!LGBT Galway delivers education, training and mental health programmes, in addition, to support for individuals identifying as LGBTQ+ and for those who are ‘coming out’.
The facilitator of the workshops, Dr Ger McNamara, is a clinical psychologist who works in adult mental health. Dr McNamara has a special interest in LGBTQ+ affirmative therapy, both in clinical practice and research.
This project is supported by Healthy Ireland, Pobal, Galway City Local Community Development Committee, Department of Health and Department of Children and Youth Affairs. Those looking for further information can visit Amach!LGBT online here
If you wish to take part in the workshops can get in touch by emailing [email protected]
