Meet Andrew Fitzsimons, the Irish celebrity hairstylist making waves in the business

Andrew Fitzsimons is an extremely talented hairdresser from Ballinteer Co. Dublin. Today, he splits his time between New York City and Los Angeles launching haircare products and styling celebs for big events.

He believes that “being yourself should have no limits. Beauty should be bold. Empowering. And unapologetically you.” which just about sums up how inspirational Fitzsimons has been throughout the unfolding of his career.

We were lucky enough to chat to him about his path towards hairdressing for the biggest people in showbusiness, his new haircare line and the importance of pursuing your dreams.

So without further ado, let’s get started!

Hi Andrew Fitzsimons! How did you get your start in hairdressing?

I grew up being raised by women, which I would not trade for the world. When I was just 12 years old, my mum helped me get a summer job in a hair salon, and I fell in love. Nothing else seemed as exciting as that world, and I knew from that summer on that this is what I wanted to pursue. After the summer that changed my life I dropped out of school to follow my dreams.

What’s it like getting to be a stylist for such big names such as the Kardashians, Mariah Carey, Shay Mitchell etc.

There is a certain type of pressure that comes from working with big names, because so many people will see your work. That said, I approach all jobs with the same mentality that I’m there to work, do my best and hopefully have a positive impact on the people I’m around. I think there’s a misconception that everything about a celebrity’s life is glamorous, certainly someone getting their hair done seems quite glamorous, but it’s all relative.

Celebrities are extremely professional because they have to be–there’s a huge amount of pressure and demand for their time–so a ton of efficiency is required. Being a hairstylist in these situations is also a lot of work: lugging around a heavy kit, dealing with crazy travel (especially lately with all the travel woes currently), it’s sometimes doing a full style in a very short amount of time. But, of course, none of that makes it to Instagram!

Could you tell us about your work with the Trans Cosmetic Donation Program?

Growing up as a feminist and working in the beauty industry, I knew that I wanted to give back to make as much as a difference as I could. I chose to create this program and put together resources because the way you look on the outside can empower you and make you feel like the best version of yourself. The brand is also working on a new program to help centres, like the Trans Wellness Center in LA, around the world to help share knowledge and resources.

What is your favourite part of your job?

I love how much I get to build relationships with my clients. My absolute favourite moment is after I am done styling them, having my clients see in the mirror for the first time is truly a very rewarding experience.

Could you tell us about your new professional haircare and styling products? How did it feel seeing them on the shelves for the first time?

Creating this haircare line was something that has been in the works for years, and something that I was reaching for since I started my career. Seeing it in person for the first time on the shelves in my home country was a moment I will never forget. I feel so grateful that I have had all the support in the world to allow my visions to become palpable. Seeing the fruits of my labour was both a career high and a personal one.

Have you any advice for young LGBTQ+ people who want to pursue their dreams like you have?

Follow your dreams. Take the risks. Be bold and be proud of who you are and the work you are doing. See your projects and ambitions through and realise that you are capable of letting your imagination turn into something tangible.

If you would like to learn more about the stunning haircare line by Andrew Fitzsimons, be sure to check out his website as well as Boots Ireland.