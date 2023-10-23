Fans go wild as Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal spotted partying at a gay bar

Over the past weekend, photos of Irish actors Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal partying in a gay bar emerged on social media, sending fans into a frenzy. Spotted taking shots at LaLupe in Valladolid, Spain, the duo are said to have been celebrating Scott’s 47th birthday, which was on Saturday, October 21.

Needless to say, gays went wild when the images were shared, with one person writing, “oh this just changed the trajectory of my life”.

Others said, “never needed to be in a place more,” and “guys im trying my best to be very normal about this”.

oh this just changed the trajectory of my life https://t.co/ORiJjcipTx — fleabag headquarters (@fleabagreact) October 22, 2023

I think this cured my bronchitis https://t.co/yYYiXgZFvk — Diva Legend (@dranemad) October 23, 2023

I was there and we had so much fun! And yes, we did all go home together!!! https://t.co/12Lv0fnS8K pic.twitter.com/WH1KnsiG0D — Sam Herbst (@smhrbst) October 22, 2023

With Mescal having his sleeves rolled up and Scott wearing a white vest, many were also quick to comment on their bulging biceps. “fleabag’s voice his arms,” one X user wrote, “now why is paul getting so buff lately” another asked.

oh to be between them in every sinful way https://t.co/E6BN6Clxq8 — giuseppe (@gius_tificato) October 23, 2023

i ❤️ the great and proud nation of ireland https://t.co/AiuWURcZBc — ✩ mitya (@IWWVlLLAINS) October 23, 2023

However, some were less excited by the fact that Scott and Mescal were in a gay bar, saying, “breaking: the pope was found in vatican city” and “fork found in the kitchen”.

i was the target audience https://t.co/yM6wfdtIJM — gail (@phildonephy) October 23, 2023

Also present for the celebrations was Dubliner Fionn O’Shea, having starred alongside Scott in Handsome Devil, a 2016 Irish queer comedy-drama set in a rugby-obsessed boarding school. He also featured in the cast of Normal People, the mini-series that shot Mescal to fame in 2020, and will additionally be recognised by fans thanks to his leading role in Dating Amber, a much-loved Irish LGBTQ+ film where he plays a closeted gay teen who fakes a relationship with his lesbian friend.

Andrew Scott celebrating his birthday with Paul Mescal and Fionn O’Shea at a gay bar. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/Tq6TiSNeN2 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) October 22, 2023

The images from last weekend come at the same time that Spotlight Pictures released more stills from All of Us Strangers, a new queer film in which Scott and Mescal play lovers. While it premiered at the 50th Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on August 31, it will receive its Irish debut at the Belfast Film Festival on November 2, before travelling to Cork International Film Festival on Sunday, November 19.

The Andrew Haigh-directed feature will then have its nationwide release on January 26.