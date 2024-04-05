Andrew Scott opens up about navigating Tom Ripley's queerness in new Netflix series

The enigmatic allure of Patricia Highsmith’s iconic character, Tom Ripley, has captivated audiences for decades. From his literary origins to multiple film adaptations, Ripley has remained a fascinating figure and now, with the release of the new Netflix series on April 4, Irish actor Andrew Scott steps into the role, offering a fresh and compelling interpretation of the classic antihero.

“There’s something that’s so enduring about this character,” Scott remarked in a recent interview with Queerty, acknowledging the timeless appeal of Ripley. And indeed, Ripley’s complex nature and enigmatic persona leave audiences with countless questions about his motives and morality.

Scott’s portrayal embraces this ambiguity. While speculation has long circulated surrounding Ripley’s queerness, the gay actor refused to neatly categorise the character’s sexuality. Instead, he delves into the character’s psyche, exploring the depths of his motivations and desires.

“I felt quite strongly that I didn’t want to overly diagnose his sexuality, or even his nationality, or his age, or his upbringing,” Andrew Scott explained, highlighting his approach to portraying Ripley.

“Andrew Scott is devastating and magnetic” – @guardian Ripley is now playing. pic.twitter.com/UPUBt35i5a — Netflix (@netflix) April 4, 2024

Throughout the series, Scott masterfully navigates Ripley’s shifting personas, from vulnerable outsider to cunning manipulator.

“There’s moments in the story where he’s just incredibly vulnerable and trying to fit in.”

Ripley’s ability to adapt and blend into various social circles adds to his allure, blurring the lines between friend and foe.

As Ripley’s moral compass wavers, Scott captures the character’s inner turmoil with nuance and depth.

“Your first job as an actor is to try and understand the character and not judge them,” Scott said in a separate interview with the Irish Independent, acknowledging the complexities of portraying such a figure.

Despite Ripley’s heinous actions, Scott imbues the character with a sense of humanity, inviting viewers to join him in his grapple with morality.

While Ripley is based on the first novel in Highsmith’s series, director Steven Zaillian’s adaptation offers a fresh perspective on the classic tale. Filmed against the stunning backdrop of Italy in black and white, the series takes on a film noir aesthetic that heightens the tension and unease of Ripley’s world.

Zaillian stays true to Highsmith’s plot while infusing the story with his own directorial vision, resulting in a gripping narrative that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

In addition to Scott’s standout delivery the rest of the cast, including Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf and Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood, give amazing performances, adding a depth and complexity to Ripley’s world.

It’s safe to say that Ripley is a must-watch for fans of Patricia Highsmith’s novels and anyone who appreciates a gripping psychological thriller. Curious? All eight episodes of the series are available to view on Netflix now.