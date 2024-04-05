Dublin Pride announces theme and line-up for landmark 2024 festival

Believe it or not, 2024 Pride season is just around the corner, and Dublin Pride is gearing up for an unforgettable 50th anniversary celebration.

Dublin saw its first-ever Pride demonstration take place in June of 1974, as a small group of activists marched from the Department of Justice on Stephen’s Green to the British Embassy on Merrion Road calling for the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Ireland.

In celebration of the landmark event, referred to by Dublin Pride’s Executive Director Jamie Kenny as the festival’s “Golden Jubilee,” the organisation has announced its theme for 2024 to be ‘SHINE’.

“Shine means to give forth light, but it also means to cast light into dark places, or to restore the brilliance of things that have gotten dull,” continued Kenny.

“Pride celebrates the light we all hold, but it is at its brightest when shared. This Pride season (Dublin Pride will) have plenty of opportunities to come together to celebrate, support and learn from each other,” he added.

In addition to announcing the theme for Dublin Pride 2024, the group similarly shared some of the show-stopping events coming to this year’s festival.

The festival will kick off with SHINE – The Concert, an event organised in partnership with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra. According to Kenny, the gig will be “a glittering evening of celebration and reflection marking 50 years since Ireland’s first Pride”.

SHINE – The Concert will be held at the National Concert Hall on June 20, kicking off a stellar 10-day festival featuring Dublin Pride staples like the Pride Parade, Pride Village, and, of course, the Mother Pride Block Party.

The iconic parade will kick off on Saturday, June 29, and while further details, including who the 2024 Grand Marshall will be, have yet to be revealed, this information is likely to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Following Saturday’s parade, marchers can continue to the Pride Village in Merrion Square. The space will be open from 1pm to 6pm and will feature food stalls, a Community City and a Neuropride space, as well as a fabulous mainstage hosted by Phil T Gorgeous and Paul Ryder. Crowds will also get to enjoy performances from the likes of DJ Ruth, Davina Devine, Regina George, Viola Gayvis, Dame Stuffy, Dublin Gay Men’s Chorus, Glória, Sparkle and Trad is Amach. More information on the Pride Village, including how to sign up as a vendor, can be found here.

The Mother Pride Block Party will round out the 10-day festival. Hosted once again at the stunning National Museum at Collin’s Barracks, this year’s event is set to feature headline performances from RuPaul’s Drag Race legends Sasha Velour and Blu Hydrangea, as well as performances from Robin S, Princess Superstar, and COBRAH!

The Block Party will run from 4pm to 11pm, commencing after the conclusion of the Dublin Pride Parade. For more information and to book tickets for this year’s Mother Pride Block Party, click here.