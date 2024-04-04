New pop-up party Peach to launch in Dublin for queer women and friends

Peach, a new pop-up party for queer women and their pals, is coming to Dublin on Friday, April 12. Ahead of its launch, we spoke to organiser and DJ Kate Brennan Harding about the new venture and what people can expect from its debut in Hen’s Teeth.

What inspired you to create Peach?

I love a good party and I particularly love when a gaggle of lesbians and queer folks combine; a certain delicious energy happens – hot, sweaty, fun, playful and sexy.‌

I enjoy spaces that are filled with people feeling free to express themselves, and often, I find, as a lesbian, those spaces aren’t regularly available. What do I mean by that? I think there is a different kind of space created when the identity is centred around queer women.

So Peach is my little passion project, a space to mingle and dance to good tunes together. It is accessible and inclusive. It is really important to me for the space to feel safe and welcoming, Peach will be an inclusive space.

What can partygoers expect from Peach?

Mini Kimono and myself will be on the decks spinning funk, house, disco, sing-along belters, and the odd sexy little techno surprise.

Who is welcome at Peach?

Lesbians, dykes, butches and femmes, bi women, pan women, trans women, non-binary folks, trans mascs, trans femmes, everyone is welcome, including cis men! The only stipulation for cis men is they are brought by a gal pal.

For example, my cis gay male pals will probably come along to the night, and they are with me. I can vouch for them! If you can vouch for your pal too, then all together we can create a delicious party space.

There seems to be an increase in club nights for queer women at the moment. Why are they so popular?

Back when I came out first, we had a once-a-month lesbian club if we were lucky. These events were on the quiet and off-the-beaten-track usually. Some of them were brilliant and some were a product of their time with biphobia and transphobia prevalent.

Before the pandemic, the club and party spaces I adored were Mother and Bitches Be Crazy. These spaces created community and some of the best moments of my life.

Nowadays, there is a desire or a hunger to find our tribe a bit more, to flirt, to have a space to feel sexy and empowered in your skin. Dyke spaces always gave that to me – I could feel my soft butch heart come alight. So, I guess I am looking to create that and start something fun.

Where can people stay up to date on Peach?

Because this is a pop-up venture, for the time being, the event will be posted to my Instagram which is @kate_brennan_harding.

Tickets are on Eventbrite €10, with a percentage of the profit going directly to aid people in Palestine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Brennan Harding (@kate_brennan_harding)

So there you have it! If you like infectious tunes, relaxed vibes and a dancefloor full of queer women (who wouldn’t?) then head to Peach’s debut party in Hen’s Teeth in Dublin on April 12. Tickets are on sale now; get yours before it’s too late!