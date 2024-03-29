Unmissable queer events happening in Ireland this April

Spring is well and truly underway and as the days get longer, our appetite for adventure and action grows stronger! If you’re looking for a way to fill up your free evenings in April, this list of queer events may just have the thing for you. Encompassing comedy shows, cinema screenings, pub quizzes and more, there’s sure to be something to suit your taste.

Uncovered: The Diary Project + Q&A

On Tuesday, April 2, the Small Trans Film Club is hosting a screening of Uncovered: The Diary Project, followed by a Q&A with trailblazing trans choreographer Sean Dorsey. The event takes place in Dublin’s Light House Cinema, with tickets available here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Small Trans Library Dublin (@translibdub)

Dublin Gay Theatre Festival Launch

The Dublin Gay Theatre Festival is celebrating its 21st birthday this year, with the launch of it’s highly anticipated 2024 programme happening on April 4. The event, featuring guest speaker Jerry Buttimer, will take place from 6pm in the Irish Georgian Society. Those interested in attending can RSVP here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dublin Gay Theatre Festival (@gaytheatre)

StoneyBanter

Returning to Kavanaghs Bar on April 5, StoneyBanter is an incredible queer event you don’t want to miss! Breda Larkin (one half of The Wild Geeze) is taking the reigns for the show, presenting a hilarious night of comedy and craic with Kate Moylan, Ashlee Bentley, Laura Greene and Cara Park. Tickets are available now!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wild Geeze (@thewildgeeze)

Queen of the Warriors

Making its grand return on April 7, Queen of the Warriors is a fabulous fundraising night for the Emerald Warriors rugby club. Nine fierce performers will try their hand at drag, battling it out for the coveted crown, and the show will also feature a mesmerising halftime display from the Azure drag kings! Tickets are available now and include entry plus a free drink.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emerald Warriors RFC (@emeraldwarriors)

My Big Fat Gay Pub Quiz

Speaking of grand returns, GCN is delighted to be bringing back My Big Fat Gay Pub Quiz! Prepare to dust off your knowledge of all things queer and compete for one of several incredible prizes up for grabs at this unmissable fundraiser. Hosted by The Wild Geeze, the quiz takes place in Street 66 on April 11. Register your team here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GCN (@gcnmag)

Peach

Award-winning presenter and DJ Kate Brennan-Harding is launching a brand new pop-up club night in Dublin this month. Taking over Hen’s Teeth on April 12, Peach is a party for queer women and their pals, with Kate and Mini Kimono spinning magic on the decks all night long. Tickets are on sale now, with a portion of the proceeds going directly to aid people in Palestine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Brennan Harding (@kate_brennan_harding)

The Hauseparty

On Friday, April 19, the Haus of WIG queens are taking over The Sugar Club for a sensational event! The Hausparty features a phenomenal lineup of performers, namely Naomi Diamond, Donna Fella and Shaqira Knightly, as well as special guests Anziety, Culchie Goth, Ryden Wilde and Vicky Volltz. Tickets are selling fast! Get yours now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haus of WIG (@hausofwig)

Menopause In Motion

Spearheaded by Dublin Front Runners, this conference aims to support people experiencing menopause to keep them running stronger for longer. The event takes place on April 20 in Marino Institute and features high-profile speakers like Dame Kelly Holmes and Dervla O’Rourke, as well as the chair of the National LGBT Federation, Anna Nolan. Tickets are available here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dublin Front Runners (@dublinfrontrunners)

Queer Spectrum Film Festival

After being forced to postpone its inaugural festival last November, Queer Spectrum will make its debut this month. The fabulous programme is a celebration of LGBTQ+ people of colour, with screenings taking place at Dublin’s Project Arts Centre on April 27. Don’t miss out, get your tickets now!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queer Asian Pride Ireland (@queerasianpride.ie)

Galway Theatre Festival

The 2024 edition of the Galway Theatre Festival takes place from April 28 to May 6, and one title particularly capturing our attention is Ní Liomsa an Teach Álainn Seo. The Irish-language production is an invocation of the storytelling tradition, accompanied by the music of the harp, laying out four separate vignettes of people’s experience of leaving and being left. A GoFundMe has been set up to support the show and its participation in the festival. To find out more or donate, click here.

Ní Liomsa an Teach Álainn Seo is a brand new Irish-language theatre production from @annanidhuil ☘️ A GoFundMe has been set up to support the show and its participation in the @GwayTheatreFest. To find out more or donate, visit 👉 https://t.co/k9QB43u9rF pic.twitter.com/FisUfndn4K — Gay Community News (@GCNmag) March 22, 2024

These are just some of the fabulous queer events happening across Ireland this April! If you think we’ve missed one, get in touch at [email protected].