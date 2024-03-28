LGBTQ+ artists of colour to be celebrated in upcoming Queer Spectrum Film Festival

Queer Asian Pride Ireland (QAPI) announced a new date for its exciting Queer Spectrum Film Festival (QSFF) after it was cancelled due to violence that broke out in Dublin last November. The event will take place on April 27 at Dublin’s Project Arts Centre in Temple Bar, taking you on a cinematic adventure showcasing the stories and tales of LGBTQ+ artists of colour from around the globe.

The festival was originally supposed to take place on November 25, 2023, but the organizers decided to cancel the event due to safety concerns after far-right groups instigated violence in the Irish capital on November 23. At the time, QAPI shared how they felt vulnerable to the widespread violence that was particularly targeting non-nationals and people of colour.

Now, several months later, the festival’s organisers are excited to announce their new date: April 27. The QSFF is a first-of-its-kind and ground-breaking event in Ireland, which will include 29 short films in six different languages handpicked by the team. Through these films, the viewers will discover the powerful stories and narratives of LGBTQ+ individuals of colour living in Ireland. The festival aims to enrich the queer community through these films by bringing social integration and cultural representation to the centre of the event.

In a statement, Queer Asian Pride Ireland said: “As curators and hosts, our mission at QAPI is to weave the rich tapestry of LGBTQIA+ diversity into a compelling narrative that fosters understanding and empathy among our cherished audience”.

The film festival will put queer filmmakers of colour in the spotlight, showcasing their “artistic brilliance” and “incredible stories”. The films have been consciously picked to represent various gender and sexual identities from unheard voices and tales. By creating a tapestry of diversity, the festival is a love letter to queer individuals of colour and immigration backgrounds.

With this event, the QAPI aims to educate viewers on the disparities of the queer community and raise awareness to set “their hearts on fire with a passion for social justice”. They described the essence of the festival, saying: “We’re carving a space where LGBTQIA+ filmmakers of colour can stand tall, raise a toast to their artistic brilliance, and weave their incredible stories into the tapestry of the world. It’s about support, upliftment, connection, and mutual growth.”

More than a film festival, the QAPI is aiming to make QSFF a safe place for queer folks to discuss mental health, gender expression, sex, intimacy, and sexual well-being. The event will feature a panel discussion and art performances to celebrate diversity and support queer artists.

To open the festival, Shall I Compare You to a Summer’s Day directed by Mohammad Shawky Hassan will be screened. This queer musical filmed in Egypt, Lebanon and Germany will take viewers on a journey through Arab folktales and Egyptian pop music. To close the night, the Indian film Marigold by Abhinav Dubey tells the story of two women unfolding their desires and sexuality through what the organizers described as “visual poetry”.

The Queer Spectrum Film Festival will include two shows featuring screenings, discussion panels and art performances, the first one from 11:15 am to 2:45 pm and a second one from 3:15 pm to 8 pm. You can check out the full schedule here. Tickets are now available on the Project Arts Centre’s website or by ringing the Box Office at +353 1 881 9613. The admission is €12 per screening session or €20 for an all-day pass.

The organizers of the event concluded: “So, prepare to embark on an unforgettable celebration of diversity, a burst of creativity, and a symphony of storytelling. QSFF is here to paint the world with the vibrant brush of inclusivity and love, one film at a time!”