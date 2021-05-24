Andy Warhol and Keith Haring exhibition opens in Dublin

A rare exhibition featuring LGBTQ+ pop artists Andy Warhol and Keith Haring has opened in Gormley’s Fine Art on South Frederick Street. This exhibition is a rarity as it showcases Warhol’s work, a now-deceased icon of the 1960’s pop art movement, but because it also showcases the close artistic relationship between Warhol and Haring.

Andy Warhol was a leading figure of the 1960’s pop art movement and one of the most notorious artists of the 20th century. His silkscreen-printed images of celebrity and consumer icons, such as Marilyn Monroe and Campbell’s soup, made him one of the most iconic and recognisable artists of his time. Warhol’s art fosters accessibility; deconstructing the concepts of high and low art, conflating high art with consumerism. However, Warhol’s biggest impact was his influence on the next generation of artists, including Haring.

The exhibition includes 20 iconic works, spanning both of the artists’ careers – from Warhol’s iconic portraits of Marilyn Monroe, Mick Jagger and Chairman Mao to Haring’s 1986-89 Pop Shop works. The variety of work exhibited allows spectators to see Warhol’s and Haring’s direct influence on one another.

“This is a rare opportunity to see both artists’ work showcased together, and we have never had a substantial Haring exhibition in Ireland before,” says curator James Gormley.

“Warhol and Haring had a unique friendship, with Warhol acting as a mentor to Haring.”

Warhol and Haring formed a close and creative friendship during the 1980’s New York art scene. Both Warhol and Haring were openly queer, despite the lack of tolerance for the LGBTQ+ community at this time. They shared a similar artistic perspective: to deconstruct the concept of high and low art, focusing on accessibility for all.

Warhol acted as a mentor to Haring, before collaborating closely with him. In Haring’s biography, he states, “You see, whatever I’ve done would not have been possible without Andy. Had Andy not broken the concept of what art is supposed to be, I just wouldn’t have been able to exist.”

The exhibition is running until June 13, admission is free and there is no need to book in advance. For more information, visit their site here.