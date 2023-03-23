Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel cast as lovers in new pop music film

Anne Hathaway, Queen of Genovia herself, and Michaela Coel, Wakandan warrior Aneka, are joining forces in a new A24 film, Mother Mary.

The plot will follow Mother Anne starring as a fictional musician, and her relationship with the mega-famous fashion designer, Mother Michaela… Okay, their names won’t be Mother Anne and Mother Michaela in the film, but wouldn’t it be so cool if they were?!

The movie will be written, directed and produced by David Lowery, best known for his work on A Ghost Story, The Green Knight and Pete’s Dragon. If that wasn’t enough, pop icons Charli XCX and Jack Antonoff have also signed on to write and produce original songs for the film too!

In addition to Lowery, Toby Halbrooks and James M Johnston will produce the film alongside Jeanie Igoe of Homebird Productions and Jonas Katzenstein, Maximilian Leo and Jonathan Saubach of Cologne-based company augenschein Filmproduktion.

Michaela Coel and Anne Hathaway to star in new @A24 film from director David Lowery. The film will follow the story of a fictional musician and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer. The music will be written and produced by Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX. 👀 pic.twitter.com/8ddWj5JOGT — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) March 21, 2023

Anne Hathaway has had an illustrious career over the years with iconic films such as The Devil Wears Prada (“Can you please spell ‘Gabbana’?”) and The Princess Diaries (“I look like a moose”). We last heard her singing voice back in 2011 with the film adaptation of Les Miserables. Who could forget her rendition of ‘I Dreamed a Dream’? Still brings tears to our eyes to this day.

Michaela Coel has been a rising star these past few years, commanding the screen in the Black Panther franchise as well as creating the critically acclaimed television show I May Destroy You. Coel also made history as the first Black woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology series – how incredible is that?!

Production has yet to begin on Mother Mary but rest assured, Twitter’s response to the news is enough to keep us going for the time being!

One user in particular managed to encapsulate how many of us feel about this legendary duo, saying, “anne hathaway and michaela coel playing a musician and fashion designer hollywood power couple might actually bring me back from the brink”.

anne hathaway and michaela coel playing a musician and fashion designer hollywood power couple might actually bring me back from the brink — Rio (@riomat7) March 22, 2023

Another user said, “Michaela Coel and Anne Hathaway?! I’M UP”, which, to be honest, so are we!