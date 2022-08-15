Actress Anne Heche "peacefully taken off life support" following fatal car crash

A representative of the actress Anne Heche confirmed that she has been “peacefully taken off life support” following a “severe anoxic brain injury” resulting from a tragic car crash on August 5.

The Hollywood star had been declared legally brain dead last Friday, in line with Californian law, but was kept on life support over the weekend to allow for her organs to be donated according to her wishes.

The 53-year-old actress began featuring in Hollywood movies in the late nineties and quickly rose to fame for her roles in films such as Donnie Brasco, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Wag the Dog, and Seven Days, Seven Nights.

In 1997, Anne Heche garnered much media attention after publicly coming out about her relationship with comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. The couple stayed together for three years.

Tweeting about the news of Heche’s death, DeGeneres wrote “This is a sad day. I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”

In 2001, Heche married cameraman Coleman Laffoon and had a son, Homer in 2002. After the couple divorced in 2009, Heche began a long-term relationship with co-star James Tupper. The couple had another son in 2009.

In a statement to TMZ, the family said, “We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

In an emotional message delivered by a spokesperson to NBC News, Homer said, “My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom after six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness.

“Hopefully, my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”

He continued, “Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time.

“Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer.”