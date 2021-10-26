Anti-Queer Association passes out hateful survey in Illinois high school

Students of Anna-Jonesboro Community High School have formed what they’re calling the Anti-Queer Association, a hate group that targets their LGBTQ+ peers.

The group circulated a survey that prompts students to choose one of two options on whether or not queer students should be allowed to use the “normal people” bathrooms.

The survey reads: “Vote wisely!!! No name just check yes or no!!!!! (Yes) I want queers to go in the bathroom; (No) I don’t want queer kids to go to the bathroom with us normal people. Thank you for voting” with a space for the voting student to enter their grade.

Rob Wright, the Superintendent of Anna-Jonesboro High, says that the school has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to bullying and, although he gives no specifics, he says that the school are aware of the survey and are dealing with it internally.

“We began investigating. We’re still investigating. At this point in time, I really can’t give any information regarding any individuals or discipline measures,” he said. “But, I can tell you that this type of harassment is taken very seriously and will not be tolerated. And once the investigation is complete, the appropriate discipline will take place where warranted.”

A local activist and director for the Rainbow Café LGBTQ Center (an Illinois-based spot near Anna-Jonesboro High in Carbondale), Michael Coleman, spoke out on the issue.

“My understanding is that it was an association that was brought upon the students and a parent that’s cosigning for it that made the Anti-Queer Association, basically trying to repeal the Keep Youth/Children Safe Act,” he said. “Basically stating that we are supposed to have inclusive bathrooms for those who are transgender or non-binary or non-conforming.”

Despite his outrage, Coleman has extended an open invitation to not only the LGBTQ+ students of Anna-Jonesboro High but also the Anti-Queer Association in an effort to encourage informative conversation about the LGBTQ+ community.

Furthermore, Coleman plans to host a virtual Safe Zone and Allyship Seminar on November 3, hoping to give some hope to the young LGBTQ+ students who may have been affected by the survey.

“They really feel very unsafe in that environment in Anna-Jonesboro and that they felt that nothing was going to get done,” Coleman said. “That by us taking that stand, that initiative, they really feel like it’s not going to happen anymore.”