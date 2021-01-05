De NECK of 2020: 8 Aoife McGregor memes to say goodbye to last year

If you’re Irish and you don’t know about the Aoife McGregor phone call, the neck of you, where have you been? Featuring a conversation between Aoife and a dog groomer who she was not impressed with at all, the recording went viral, forever becoming an Irish pop-culture staple in the process.

We may have just waved goodbye to 2020, but to get rid of any lingering bad vibes, what better way to celebrate the first week of 2021 than with a little roundup of memes featuring the legendary message itself.

Starting the new year with a bang, the (safe to say) comic genius, Michael Fry, just served up this gem. It’s actually not a bad old tune.

The Aoife McGregor voice note but it’s performed by an indie band pic.twitter.com/zTH6fR7nWi — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) January 4, 2021

Now while we just featured Michael, this is all kinds of epic. Taking the popular phone call and performing it in the voice of Aidan Gillen, Michael’s also shown us it’s not just us who’s still obsessed after all this time.

The Aoife McGregor voice note but it’s performed by famous and successful actor Aidan Gillen. pic.twitter.com/0sOSngx7y2 — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) October 18, 2020

Even The Simpsons are getting in on the act. I’m sure Bart wasn’t expecting that.

Bart called Aoife McGregor at a bad time… pic.twitter.com/FzhHv1a51f — Ireland Simpsons Fans (@iresimpsonsfans) April 17, 2018

Apparently, Italians made the most of lockdown.

a whole neighbourhood in Italy singing “the neck” by Aoife McGregor in solidarity with the Irish about to face a lockdown. We are stronger together 🇮🇪✊🏼 #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/zxnvqT9sA3 — lee 🧜🏼‍♀️ (@w0tm8_) March 15, 2020

Maybe Adele could release a whole album based around the voicemail? If this is anything to go by, it’s bound to be a hit.

Adele feat. Aoife McGregor – Hello pic.twitter.com/nKnxWxQtAm — Patrick Kavanagh (@PatrickKTV) April 15, 2018

Even the iconic Irish drag queen, Davina Devine, was swept up in the sheer genius of it all.

Sometimes the simplest ones are the most effective. We apologise in advance for this one!

We know, we know, we did The Simpsons already, but this is too hilarious not to include.

That's the last time Marge gets on the wrong side of Aoife Flanders McGregor 😬 pic.twitter.com/Hw8DKgP6bm — Ireland Simpsons Fans (@iresimpsonsfans) April 19, 2018

Here’s to getting through 2021 even better than we did 2020, and thanks to a legendary voicemail from Aoife McGregor, a dog groomer and, well, a neck, we can start the year with smiles on our faces. Happy 2021, everyone. Oh, and by the way, who the f**k do you think you are leaving me messages like that?!