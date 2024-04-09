Australia to get first-ever housing cooperative for trans women

Australia’s first-ever housing cooperative for trans women is to be developed following the sale of a City of Sydney council site in the inner-city suburb of Darlinghurst.

The seven-property site close to Oxford Street was purchased “at a significant discount” for AUD$2.5 million (€1.5 million) by Common Equity New South Wales (NSW) in partnership with All Nations Housing Co-operative under the council’s excess land programme.

Under the scheme, launched in October last year, vacant and underused council properties across Sydney are sold to suitable organisations at reduced market value. Funds raised by the sale of the properties go towards the affordable and diverse housing fund, which provides further housing opportunities for vulnerable people.

Sydney lord mayor Clover Moore explained the importance of the housing scheme to The Guardian, saying, “Trans women are some of the most vulnerable people in our society, and often face rejection and isolation from their families of origin and the broader community.”

She continued, “Despite the progress we’ve made as a society when it comes to celebrating the contributions and achievements of LGBTIQA+ people, too many trans people regularly experience discrimination and exclusion.

“Providing safe and affordable housing for trans women is essential for their wellbeing. We want all people to feel confident in themselves.”

📢 Big news out of Sydney City Council tonight!

🏘️ Council approved the sale of seven Darlinghurst properties to establish the first dedicated housing project for trans women.

🏳️‍⚧️ Council also passed a motion on combatting transphobia and anti-trans hate in Australia. pic.twitter.com/EiOf1veqgE — Sean Mulcahy (@seanamulcahy) April 8, 2024

Chief Executive Nick Sabel shared what the sale meant to Common Equity NSW: “This type of housing and the way they operate will provide (transgender women) with a lot of safety, security, and support.”

“We’re very pleased to be able to be working with the City of Sydney on the properties. They were just in the right location and the right configuration for this group … they are a very marginalised and vulnerable cohort, and I think this will be a great outcome,” he told 9 News.

Queer housing cooperatives already exist in many countries, including Aisteach here in Ireland. They are aimed at providing affordable accommodation to members of the LGBGTQ+ community and operate through active participation between tenants, giving them a say in the management of the housing.

The new cooperative in Australia is believed to be the first dedicated affordable housing project specifically supporting trans women.

The City of Sydney’s excess land programme has earmarked two further properties for the B Miles Women’s Foundation to provide housing for women with complex needs.