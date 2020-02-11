Author Gavin McCrea was the victim of a homophobic attack on February 1 as he was returning home from the UCD library after completing the manuscript for his second novel. The author described how he sent the piece to his publisher and headed home, speaking to his uncle on the phone about his plans to take a trip to Berlin to celebrate the completion of his five year project. As he passed by The Dropping Well pub in Rathmines, McCrea was confronted by a group of young boys who began to throw stones at him while shouting homophobic insults.

In order to evade the group, McCrea flagged down cars to deter them before fleeing the scene. However, around 15 minutes later the group of youths caught up with him once more, this time on an isolated section of the Dodder river path.

McCrea was attacked from behind by the gang of six boys, who he says were between the ages of 12 and 14. They knocked him to the ground and began to punch and kick him in the face, causing a broken nose and fractured cheekbone.

After the attack, Gavin McCrea was taken to St James Hospital where his injuries were treated and he reported the incident to the Garda. Although there have been no arrests yet in the ongoing investigation, Garda are appealing for witnesses in the case that is being treated as a possible hate crime.

The Mrs Engels writer is well travelled and has lived abroad for the better part of the last two decades, including spending several years in Spain. It was while there that McCrea spoke to El País in Madrid about the attack and the newspaper covered the story last Friday before the Irish Times broke the news here.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone with any information in connection with this assault to contact Rathmines Garda Station on 01 6666700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.