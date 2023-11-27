Trans activist Rukshana Kapali recognised on BBC 2023 list of trailblaizing women

Rukshana Kapali, a trans human rights activist from Nepal, has been named on the BBC’s prestigious list of 100 inspiring and influential women for her LGBTQ+ advocacy.

BBC’s 100 Women was created to profile women who are underrepresented in Western media, and it recognises trailblazers in the fields of politics, enterprise, art, and literature. The annual list aims to highlight the diversity and accomplishments of women across the world, and it includes “influential and inspiring women” who have made significant contributions in their respective professional fields.

Kapali was honoured for her extensive work defending LGBTQ+ rights and supporting housing rights. She is listed among former US First Lady Michelle Obama, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, feminist icon Gloria Steinem, and actor America Ferrera.

In the description about her work, Kapali was described as a ‘housing campaigner’ and a ‘transgender human rights activist’. The third-year law student has been an active force in advancing legal rights for LGBTQ+ people like herself living in Nepal.

BIG ACHIEVEMENT | BBC TOP 100 WOMEN: Rukshana Kapali, a transgender female from Nepal has been listed in BBC 100 inspiring & influential women from around the world for 2023 under ‘Political & Advocacy” category. Congratulations ❤️🏳️‍🌈#bbc #lgbtq #nonextquestion pic.twitter.com/SKlCrgDfMU — No Next Question (@NoNext_Question) November 21, 2023

Rukshana Kapali was born into a historically marginalised Jugi caste from Nepal’s indigenous Newa nation. While Nepal is fairly progressive when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights, Kapali grew up struggling with her gender identity being subjected to misinformation about LGBTQ+ identities, but despite these barriers, she taught herself about the diversity of sexuality and gender.

She came out when she was a teenager and today she works to support LGBTQ+ rights through various social initiatives. In addition to her LGBTQ+ advocacy, she stands up against the forced evictions of Jugi people from their ancestral homes.

All of the women honoured in the BBC 100 Women have made enormous strides in representation, and transgender women have been included in the list since it was created in 2013.

Previous transgender honourees include Erika Hilton, who was kicked out of her home by her conservative parents before becoming the first Black trans woman to be elected to Brazil’s National Congress; and Efrat Tilma, who was the first openly trans woman to volunteer with the Israeli police.