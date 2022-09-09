Be Teatro presents Him, His, Ours - an exploration of what masculinity means

Be Teatro will present their essential new play, Him, His, Ours this December 7-11 in The Boys School Smock Alley.

The piece was written and directed by Luis Noguera and the project has been described as follows: “based on personal anecdotes and life-changing episodes, this theatre project unveils the many layers of two individuals. Their baggage, their guilt, and the implicit power that comes with their assigned gender.”

According to the company, Him, His, Ours “comes from our own abstraction of what a man looks like, away from social constructions and vile stereotypes.”

“Their story narrates their biggest memoirs, and it all happens while playing games of control, violence, death, power and love. Their connection is ambiguously beautiful.”

Rodrigo Freire and Craig Bodger are the two actors who will be performing in the play. Be Teatro also explained that “The actors had the opportunity to write their final monologue, and it makes us proud to have their pieces in our final project.”

Be Teatro began developing Him, His, Ours in 2020 with a larger team and a total of six characters. They unfortunately had to pause preparations due to the COVID-19 pandemic but they re-visited the project in March 2022, and even with a reduced cast, they still managed to create a more intimate piece, where the two characters got to develop a stronger level of their performance.

The show is produced by Maholin Navarro and all photos were taken by Ciaran Gildea. The work was developed in the Fringe Lab and has generously been supported by Dublin Fringe Festival.

Him, His, Ours will have a special preview performance on September 15 in The Fumbally Stables with a small audience before its anticipated arrival to The Boys School Smock Alley this December.

We wish the cast and crew a wonderful preview performance next week and a fantastic run in The Boys School later this year!