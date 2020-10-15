BeLonG To ask for continued support in delivering vital service as 2019 Annual Report launched

Today, October 15, BeLonG To have launched their 2019 Annual Report.

Equipped with their new database in 2019, they gathered 12 months of demographic data from young people accessing our Dublin-based youth service.

From this data, they were able to glean valuable insights discovering the most urgent needs of LGBTQ+ young people.

This information has shaped the future direction of their frontline service and how we support LGBTQ+ young people.

CEO of BeLonG To, Moninne Griffith, has marked the 2019 Annual Report with a short video message where she thanked BeLonG To’s supporters, volunteers and young people who have helped make Ireland “a safer more happy and more equal place to grow up LGBTI+”.

Griffith called for the continued support of BeLonG To in providing a vital frontline service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve had a huge increase in the number of young people reaching out to us for support during COVID and we want to be able to meet this huge demand.”

2019 highlights of BeLonG To’s Annual Report include:

Reaching and supporting more LGBTI+ young people than ever before in 2019 through our life-saving support services.

Shining a light on the voices of LGBTI+ students through the publication of our first School Climate Survey in partnership with Columbia University.

Campaigning for the inclusion of young LGBTI+ voices in policies and legislation including Gender Recognition RSE, youth work, education, LGBTI+ mental health and sports.

Enhancing the energy behind our National Network of LGBTI+ Youth Groups as a space for support, information and best practice.

Growing our income by an incredible 33%.

Achieving Triple Lock Status and securing nominations in the Charity Excellence Awards and the Good Governance Awards.

“Today I want to say a huge thank you to our fabulous supporters and donors for helping us as we create an Ireland where LGBTI+ young people are equal, safe and valued,” Griffith concluded.

Read BeLonG To’s 2019 Annual Report here.