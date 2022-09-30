Belong To is looking for Youth Engagement Volunteers

Belong To, the Dublin-based organisation that works to support young LGBTQ+ people, is looking for experienced youth engagement volunteers to join their team and support their weekly groups.

Belong To’s main mission is to support LGBTQ+ youth and make them feel equal through the promotion of human rights, social justice, solidarity and intersectionality. They do so by providing welcoming and inclusive spaces where queer youth can feel safe, as they did with the recent service they launched to support young LGBTQ+ people to talk freely about their needs and worries.

Belong To is now looking for volunteers to support their youth workers in weekly groups with queer young people. The groups meet for two hours from Monday to Thursday at 6:00 pm in Parliament Street, Dublin 1, with the exception of Wednesday, when they instead meet at 5:30 pm in the Ombudsman for Children Office on Strand Street, Dublin 1.

The ideal candidate to join this team is someone who is enthusiastic about engaging with young people and that has previous direct experience in working/volunteering with them. A strong passion for making a difference in the lives of queer youth is also an essential requirement.

Other than being a wonderful opportunity to meet new like-minded people in a fun and relaxed space, volunteering for Belong To will help you gain skills that you can use in other aspects of your life, such as work. You will gain experience in facilitating groups and learn basic youth work skills, which can benefit your CV. Most importantly, you will be part of an organisation that enacts real social change and helps LGBTQ+ youth through their daily lives.

You can find a role description and an application form for the volunteering position here. To submit an application, send the completed application forms to [email protected].