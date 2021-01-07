Joe Biden confirmed as US president following violent pro-Trump riots at the Capitol

The U.S Congress has formally certified Joe Biden’s election win after hundreds of pro-Trump supporters took part in riots on the Capitol.

In the early hours of Thursday, January 7, Houses of Congress formally certified the final Electoral College vote with Biden receiving 306 votes and Trump 232 votes. They resumed proceedings following pro-Trump supporters breaching the Capitol.

After pro-Trump supporters forced their way into the Capitol by barging past metal security barricades and scaling the walls, some targeted the House of Representatives. The rioters forced a suspension of the certification debate as security officers sealed the doors with furniture to protect lawmakers.

Three hours after the insurrection began, police confirmed Capitol secure, later stating that four people died and 52 arrested. Washington DC mayor Muriel Bowser imposed a 12-hour curfew on the city until January 21, a day after Biden’s term begins.

Numerous people have spoken out against how authorities responded to Trump supporters in contrast to Black Lives Matter protestors. One person wrote on Twitter, “So damn tired of living in a country that treats Black grief as a threat and white rage as a sacrament.”

Reminder fo what capitol "security" in full military-grade riot gear looked like for Black Lives Matter protests this summer. pic.twitter.com/x2H3E13VPd — El Norte Recuerda (@Vanessid) January 6, 2021

The privilege on display for all to see is absolutely disgusting. https://t.co/fQLPMgeLXE — dan levy (@danjlevy) January 6, 2021

Another person shared, “Wow it’s almost like police forces in the US exist primarily to enforce the race/class divide and not actually to protect public safety.”

Wow it’s almost like police forces in the US exist primarily to enforce the race/class divide & not actually to protect public safety — the capitol’s not secure, the coup’s still ongoing (@BreeNewsome) January 6, 2021

A woman was shot. The US Capitol was raided.

By force. Offices of congresspeople were broken into. Confidential materials were stolen. AND THEY LET THEM ALL GO. It’s truly one of the whitest moments in modern American history. — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 6, 2021

Life never unfolds quite as you imagine it. I never thought, as a newly sworn-in Congressman, that I would live through a violent assault on the US Capitol during an electoral college vote count. @realDonaldTrump has managed to make the unimaginable a reality. — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) January 6, 2021

Addressing the violent riots at the Capitol, Biden stated, “What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it’s disorder. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now. Today is a reminder, a painful one, that democracy is fragile. To preserve it requires people of goodwill, leaders with the courage to stand up, who are devoted not to pursuit of power and personal interest at any cost, but to the common good.”

Before the insurrection broke out, Trump encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol in a public address. He later stated in a one-minute long video, “We have to have peace, so go home. We love you, you’re very special.”

Trump has since been temporarily banned from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat. YouTube also removed a video in which he repeated his baseless attacks on the integrity of the election.

Following the violent clashes at the Capitol, Trump came under fire from prominent Republicans in Congress. House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney wrote on Twitter, “There is no question that the President formed the mob, the President incited the mob, the President addressed the mob. He lit the flame.”

Vice President Mike Pence, who presided over the Congress session, stated, “To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today, you did not win.”

LGBTQ+ activists, senators, and members of Congress are also speaking out against Trump after the insurrection. Openly gay New York congressman Ritchie Torres tweeted, “Life never unfolds quite as you imagine it. I never thought, as a newly sworn-in congressman, that I would live through a violent assault on the US Capitol during an Electoral College vote count. Donald Trump has managed to make the unimaginable a reality.”

Pete Buttigieg slammed the riots by stating, “Words have consequences, especially the words of a president and his allies. Today those consequences include violent rioters attacking our Capitol to overthrow the American democratic process. This must end, and democracy must prevail.”

In the wake of widespread violence, Trump acknowledged the end of his term and promised an “orderly transition of power”. The White House deputy chief of staff for communications Dan Scavino shared his statement on social media, which reads: “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless, there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.”

Statement by President Donald J. Trump on the Electoral Certification: “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our… — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) January 7, 2021

The statement further reads, “I have always said we would continue our… fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”