Billie Eilish says she's attracted to women in candid new interview

After years of choosing to keep her sexuality private, Billie Eilish casually mentioned that she is “physically attracted” to women in a recent interview.

Speaking to Variety, the Grammy award-winning singer describes her experience with women, sharing, “I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well. I love them so much. I love them as people.” Before clarifying, “I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

Eilish added, “I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

While this interview is the first time Billie has appeared to officially confirm her queerness, she has shared plenty of hints with her fans in recent years. Most recently, the 21-year-old singer posted an Instagram story on Friday, November 10, with a filter displaying the words “Gay & Tired” across her face.

“gay&tired” GAY??? OMG BILLIE EILISH EXPLICA ISSO DIREITO MULHER pic.twitter.com/fO0Gq5KZod — ℓαℓι ꕤ loves drac (@ripcrybabe) November 10, 2023

Additionally, in an August 2023 interview, when asked about her celebrity crush, Eilish immediately named Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke.

In June 2021, after premiering the music video for ‘Lost Cause’, which included flirtatious encounters with women, lots of fans speculated about her sexuality. Eilish responded to these allegations by posting some behind-the-scenes photos from the making of the slumber party-themed video with a caption simply stating, “I love girls.”

Still, when asked directly about her identity in the past, Billie has often said things like her sexuality is “nobody’s business” and pointed to the fact that male celebrities are rarely subjected to the same questions.

In the Variety interview, Billie talks about how difficult it is to be a young woman in the public eye, but says, “I feel like I’m becoming a person I really love and doing things I feel really proud of. In many ways in my life, I feel like I’m just now waking up.” Billie also confirmed that she uses she/her pronouns, but she’s “never felt like a woman,” adding, “I’ve never felt feminine.”

Fans are gushing over these reveals since, in the past, when asked about her sexuality, Billie was more reserved in responding to questions about her potential queerness.

It’s worth noting that Billie Eilish did not share a specific label for her sexuality or gender identity during the Variety interview, but she seemed more comfortable openly discussing her attraction to women compared to past interviews.