Billy Eichner’s new film BROS targetted by trolls a week before its release

Billy Eichner’s upcoming film BROS is being targeted by homophobic trolls a week before its US theatrical release.

On Friday, September 23, the film had a total of 678 reviews on IMDB with 312 of them being one-star reviews from homophobic haters who haven’t even seen the film yet.

As of today, it appears as though all reviews have been removed from the popular site due to the lack of separation between audience and critic reviews.

With a synopsis as stunning as this one: “From the ferocious comic mind of Billy Eichner and the hitmaking brilliance of filmmakers Nicholas Stoller and Judd Apatow, comes BROS, a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with,” it’s quite clear that the people that are review-bombing this picture are missing out on something really special.

5 DAYS TO GO!!! TO ALL MY STRAIGHT FANS – DON’T BE BRO-MOPHOBIC!! WE NEED YOU THERE NEXT WEEKEND!! You will LOVE it!! ❤️🌈 GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY! https://t.co/CKq8cGUbva — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 25, 2022

Out discovered that around 43% of the remaining reviews gave the movie ten stars, while 78% gave BROS at least seven stars before the reviews were removed.

The film has been receiving multiple positive reviews since its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival where it made its official premiere on September 9.

The Rotten Tomatoes page, which thankfully separates critic and audience reviews, has given the film a 95% approval rating based on 37 reviews.

GCN spoke with Billy back in May about how monumental this film is and during the conversation, he gave an incredible answer on why he thought LGBTQ+ representation was so important.

“Because it is always going to be a comforting, empowering, inspiring, life-affirming experience to see yourself and the lives of your friends, and your family reflected back at you,” he said.

“That’s really what art is, regardless of the format, you know, whether it’s a book or a movie, or a painting, that’s what you’re looking for. We’ve gotten so few reflections of ourselves, and so few that felt accurate, current, genuinely funny and smart.

“There are so few stories that take their LGBTQ characters seriously, but also, in a seriously funny way. We’ve gotten so little of that, and I think it’s important because it inspires you, it comforts you and, you know, it makes you feel good.”

BROS is set to release on September 30 in the United States and October 28 in the UK and Ireland.