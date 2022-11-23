Queer icon Billy Porter to receive Walk of Fame star on World AIDS Day

Actor Billy Porter will be honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Friday, December 1.

In a recent press statement, Walk of Fame Producer, Ana Martinez, shared, “We are thrilled to be honouring award-winning actor Billy Porter with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His performances leave everyone wanting more!”

Best known for his television roles in the FX series, Pose, and Amazon Prime’s Cinderella, Porter is an experienced Broadway star who began performing in 1991. He won a Tony Award in 2013 for his performance as Lola in the Broadway musical Kinky Boots. Earlier this year, he won an Emmy for lead actor in Pose, and he received Golden Globes nominations for best TV drama actor in 2019, 2020 and 2022.

In addition to his acting, Porter has gained attention for his eccentric and captivating red carpet looks and flawless makeup, and Martinez added that she cannot wait to see what the fashion icon will be wearing during the ceremony.

Porter announced the news about his Hollywood star on Instagram, and fans immediately flooded the comments with messages of support and congratulations saying that he is most deserving of the award and that this recognition is long overdue. Because the event will take place on World AIDS Day, some fans are hopeful that he will recognise the day by wearing red.

Last year, Porter revealed that he’s been living with HIV since 2007. For a long time, he worried that going public with the diagnosis would lead to discrimination, and he chose to keep his status private for nearly 15 years. Ultimately, he decided that he did not want to live in silence anymore, sharing, “There’s no more stigma – let’s be done with that. It’s time.”

When celebrities share their HIV status, it helps reduce the discomfort associated with the virus. Thanks to modern treatments, most people with HIV are able to live healthy lives and medication protects HIV Positive people from passing the virus on to their partners, and World AIDS Day is an opportunity to spread this message.

Porter’s Hollywood star will be in the Live Performance and Live Theatre category, and the ceremony will be live-streamed from California’s Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 1 at 11:30am PT, 7:30pm local GMT.