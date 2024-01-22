Blu Hydrangea triumphs again on Dancing With The Stars with jaw-dropping Lady Gaga tango

Back on RTÉ One for another incredible performance on Dancing With The Stars Ireland, Belfast drag royalty Blu Hydrangea and pro partner Simone Arena topped the leaderboard once again last night, January 21. Dancing the tango to Lady Gaga’s hit song ‘Applause’, the pair scored a total of 25 points, beating out all the other contestants.

Having already emerged as a frontrunner in the competition on the very first night of Dancing With The Stars 2024, Blu Hydrangea, also known as Joshua Cargill, is keeping their fans’ hopes high with this second winning score.

Well-accustomed to victory after doing so in the 2022 edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World, Blu, together with professional dancer Simone Arena, impressed all the judges with their stunning performance of the tango.

Commenting after their dance, judge Loraine Barry said: “Fierce and firey. There was a lot of power and a lot of steps. For a drag superstar it was perfect.”

Judge Arthur Gourounlian also praised the pair, saying: “I lived for that tango. Diva, diva, diva. The passion between you two on the dancefloor was electrifying.”

Brian Redmond commended “the power and the energy – the feet weren’t sludgy tonight – it’s all go, go Gaga!”

In addition to the praise, the tango also earned the pair a total of 25 points from the judges, placing them at the top of the “on the night” leaderboard.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Blu Hydrangea (@bluhydrangea_)

Sharing their joy on Instagram after the performance, Blu wrote, “Lady Gaga is an absolute icon and I was so proud to dance so ferociously to it. Thanks again to Simone Arena for allowing me throw him around the ballroom floor. And massive thank you to the Drag Room for my gorgeous outfit, there are fake versions of this out there, but Drag Room is the real sh*t!”

At the other end of the table, gay Irish actor Rory Cowan became the first contestant to be eliminated from Dancing With The Stars 2024. While disappointed at having to exit the competition so early, the Mrs Brown’s Boys star said he was happy to have taken part in the contest.

“I’m delighted with myself that I did the show,” he said at the episode’s conclusion. “I’ve loved every minute of it. No regrets at all.”

Those wishing to support Blu Hydrangea in Dancing With The Stars can vote to keep them in the show by calling 1513 71 71 01 for Irish residents or 0901 133 11 01 for people in Northern Ireland. Alternatively, viewers can text BLU to 53125 to cast their vote.