Blu Hydrangea continues stellar Dancing With The Stars run with season's first perfect score

Earning another standing ovation from the judges last night, Blu Hydrangea got the very first perfect score of this season of Dancing With The Stars Ireland.

It was Orchestra Week on Dancing With The Stars Ireland on Sunday, February 25, meaning that the show’s remaining contestants got to dance to live music played by the RTÉ Concert Orchestra. They were also joined by vocalists Susan McFadden and Ben Morris, for a very special night where only seven couples remained to take the dancefloor.

After earning a standing ovation from judges and audience and the highest score of the season on the previous week of Dancing With The Stars Ireland, Blu Hydrangea and pro partner Simone Arena seemed to be determined to outdo themselves. Dancing a Samba to ‘I Go to Rio’ by Hugh Jackman, Blu and Simone earned a total of 30 points – the very first perfect score of the season!

The pair also received a standing ovation from judges Loraine Barry and Arthur Gourounlian, who didn’t hold back on their praises for the two performers. “This was a full-on production. It was really, honestly, really good… it was all there. This tonight for me was epic, absolutely epic,” said Loraine Barry.

Gourounlian commented, “That Samba took me to Rio and I didn’t want to come back! You exceeded my expectations. That was amazing!”

Judge Brian Redmond added: “When you did those shimmies, I reckon earthquake centres all around the world were going off. The whole planet shook with you!”

Commenting on the performance, the Belfast drag queen said that it was “the most drag dance” they could have done. With their 30-point score, Blu and their partner now sit comfortably at the top of the leaderboard on Dancing With The Stars Ireland.

Taking to Instagram to share their excitement about the perfect score, Blu said: “WE GOT 3 10s!!!!!!!!! This week has been the hardest yet! Known as the celeb killer, I went into this week fearing the samba.

“So glad to have made it through with my incredible dance partner Simone Arena,” they added. “Massive thanks to the RTE concert orchestra and fabulous costume and hair team for making this number spectacular.”

The next episode of Dancing with the Stars Ireland airs on RTÉ One on Sunday, March 3, with last night’s available to watch on RTÉ Player. Fans can support Blu Hydrangea by calling 1513 71 71 01 for Irish residents or 0901 133 11 01 for people in Northern Ireland. Alternatively, viewers can text BLU to 53125 to cast their vote.