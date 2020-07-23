Boxer James Hawley sacked following vile homophobic online rant

Pro boxer James Hawley has been dropped by his management company after a TikTok video he made in answer to a fan’s question about the LGBT+ community went viral for all the wrong reasons.

In the video, the boxer can be seen lying in bed, with the question “Do you support LGBT” appearing on his screen. James Hawley replies, “I a thousand million percent do not agree with this. No.

“Listen, I can understand girls getting with each other all the time in parties and all things like that. I don’t care, I haven’t got a problem. I’d want them to get with each other in front of me.”

He continues, “But boys, on the other hand, and transgenders, something seriously wrong with you. What in the earth makes you wanna change your gender and get f****d in the ass? What is up with you dirty c***s? I feel sorry for your families.”

(Offensive video) Today’s Scum is no other than “pro boxer” and really hard man James Hawley. Homophobic Filth. What a hard man. Report the Low life. What an absolute piece of dirt. pic.twitter.com/W7hdWwbDE0 — Baga Chipz (@ChipShopBird) July 22, 2020

A viewer of the TikTok video messaged Hawley’s management company, MTK Global, who replied, “It has always been our mission to make boxing accessible to all, embracing individuality and being a safe space where community can express themselves and support one another.

“MTK Global does not in any way condone, or support the views that were shared in any way, nor will these comments ever be considered as acceptable from any of our fighters hence the decision that was made by management.” Hawley was subsequently fired.

In response to being sacked, the boxer then posted a message on his Instagram account which further attacked gay men. He said, “Last night I’d hit a brick wall and had enough of all the messages and disgusting, disturbing images that I was being sent by a few members of the gay community and I lashed out and said a few things I didn’t mean.”

Hawley then continued with the familiar phrase, “I have friends who are gay and I have a cousin who is gay. I never meant anything by it and I’m sorry to who I offended.”

The seeming apology was then negated with, “At the same time, how would you like it if members of the gay public on a day-to-day basis sent you inappropriate videos and messages.”

He then asked for MTK Global to take him back, saying he had “evidence” of how he was treated, saying it was an “attack out of anger, not what I believe.” MTK Global have yet to respond.

Homophobia in sports has been a long running problem, but groups like Sporting Ireland aim to make sport more inclusive for the LGBT+ community. You can visit their website here for more information.