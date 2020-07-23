Premiere: Relaunching for 2020, PureGrand releases his new single 'Timeline'

PureGrand debuts his latest song showcasing solid pop songwriting with a DIY edge.

Timeline sheds light on the frustrations felt by many young millennials about being stuck in a point in your life beyond your control and the pressures and conflict between different generations that come with that.

It pairs melodic vocals with a rhythmic beat reminiscent of late 90s pop which is used as an escapist vehicle to explore the emotions in the lyrics.

The song was written and produced by Faulkner and is the first single from PureGrand’s debut album

which marks a shift in his sound from the synthpop influence of his previous work towards a pop sound with a broader palette of flavours.

It is being released alongside a new body of visual work photographed by Faulkner that will tie in with the album campaign as singles are released along with music videos.

Driven by a meticulous obsession for pop music of all eras, PureGrand merges introspection with a healthy dose of camp and a do it yourself attitude.

PureGrand uses pop music as a vehicle for self-expression and social commentary and to prove you can make a point while still having fun.

After debuting PureGrand as a pop act in 2016, Faulkner spent the next few years putting out a string of self-produced singles and EPs pairing confessional lyrics with sonic influences spanning 80s new wave and italo disco such as 2019’s ‘Last Bus’.

He also developed a colourful and strong visual cohesion to accompany his music, best illustrated in the self-made video for his song ‘Pink’.

PureGrand closed the last decade with the synth ballad ‘Flowers’ which was featured on Spotify’s Breath of Fresh Eire playlist.

Aside from his quest for pop stardom, Faulkner has collaborated visually with fellow Irish queer musicians, taking photographs and making graphics and music videos for acts including Babylamb, ELKAE, ELM and most notably Jack Rua.

‘Timeline’ will be available on all streaming services from midnight (July 24) but you can get the first listen below!



Check out more of Luke Faulkner’s work on his website, and follow him on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, SoundCloud and Spotify.