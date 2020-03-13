Jack Rua releases bisexual banger 'Curious'

Irish glam-pop musician Jack Rua celebrates bi-curiosity in his newest single ‘Curious’.

‘Curious’ is a dance-pop song with clear rock and dubstep influences. It challenges listeners to stop being so binary in their thinking.

This is Rua’s fourth single from his yet to be announced debut album. ‘Curious’ keeps the themes of sexual liberation and self love, which have now become a staple of the Jack Rua brand.

“You don’t have to define the way your brain is wired,” Rua sang. “Stop paying so much attention to your labels, ’cause it’s a new world and you should know that it’s okay to be curious.”

Rua is a Dublin based artist who was classically trained as a vocalist and a musician. He’s heavily influenced by rebellious pop icons like David Bowie, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Prince.

‘Curious’ is hot off the heels of the success of Rua’s first three singles, which have amassed over 85,000 streams on Spotify. Rua only started to release music last year after setting up a partnership with fellow BIMM alum Porridge and visual artist PureGrand.

His music has received airplay on RTE 2FM, Spin 1038 and Classic Hits 4FM to name but a few stations. More than that, reviews have been nothing but glowing as of yet.

“Jack blends the sensual flamboyance of Prince with a sassy Madonna-esque boldness while still creating something that summons your soul to the dance floor with his infectious and lovable tones, beats and melodies,” the Indie Buddy said.

“The feel-good factor is a prevalent aspect of many a pop song, however Jack Rua likes to take it further than this. A quick listen to his back catalogue tells you that hedonism takes front and centre,” Anna Buckley from the Golden Plec said.

You can also listen to ‘Curious’ on Soundcloud and Spotify.