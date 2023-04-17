Queer supergroup Boygenius shares powerful message of solidarity with trans community during Coachella set

Performing at Coachella, one of the highest-profile music festivals in the world, indie rock supergroup Boygenius used its platform to condemn the rise of anti-trans bills in the US. The band, consisting of queer artists Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, took to the Outdoor Theatre stage on Saturday, April 15, for its first “proper” show in roughly five years.

Marking its comeback by emerging to Thin Lizzy’s ‘The Boys Are Back in Town’, Boygenius performed songs from its new album, the record, released on March 31. Crowds were treated to renditions of hits like ‘$20’ and ‘Anti-Curse’, as well as songs from the group’s self-titled 2018 EP, including ‘Me & My Dog’ and ‘Salt In The Wound’.

During the set, Dacus took a moment to recognise the current attacks on the trans community. “I want to say before we keep going, I don’t know if you’ve been checking the news and seeing the tomfoolery that’s going on in Florida, Missouri, and so many other places, but trans lives matter, trans kids matter,” she said.

“We’re going to fight it, and we’re going to win. We love you, if you’re out there and you’re a fan, or not, and you’re trans, we heart you.”

The crowd in California responded with emphatic cheers, as Bridgers added to this statement, saying: “And abortion rocks, and f**k Ron DeSantis”.

Trans lives matter and fuck Ron Desantis ily boygenius pic.twitter.com/LhMh2sTsDy — shubby (@shubbabyy) April 16, 2023

Boygenius wasn’t the only act at Coachella to speak out against the rise in anti-trans attacks. Eloise Wong of rock band The Linda Lindas noted how “crazy” the world is becoming in relation to gun violence and anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, expressing: “There’s so much crap going on and this stuff is not fun. It needs to be talked about and we need to do something.”

Lucia de la Garza, a guitarist in the group, added, “All this anti-trans legislation is just not it”.

Since the start of 2023, more than 450 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced across 48 states in the US, targeting trans healthcare, participation in sport and access to bathrooms, as well as drag shows and queer education in schools.