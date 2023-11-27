Trans teen Brianna Ghey murder trial begins

Nine months after the shocking death of trans teen Brianna Ghey, two youths accused of her murder will go on trial today, Monday, November 27.

On February 11, 2023, Brianna was found dead after receiving multiple stab wounds in Culcheth Linear Park, six miles northeast of Warrington, England.

Four days after the discovery of her body, two teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons on the grounds of their age, were charged with her murder.

Ahead of the trial, both of the accused entered not-guilty pleas for the murder of Brianna.

Brianna’s tragic death shook the international LGBTQ+ community, prompting outpourings of solidarity with the trans community in the UK and highlighting the government’s regression on trans rights.

Since then, her family and friends have continued to use her memory to platform and support the plight of the community.

Earlier this month, her classmates wore pink to school to mark what would have been her 17th birthday, while her mother, Esther Ghey, has worked to raise funds for a mindfulness charity in Brianna’s name.

Speaking to The Independent ahead of the trial, Esther explained that she has been trying to “stay focused and positive”.

She described, “If it was straight away, it would’ve probably been too overbearing to deal with.

“Having these months to heal has probably benefited our family – we’ve had a chance to heal and prepare,” she continued.

During the pre-trial hearing in July, the presiding judge, Justice Yip, expressed, “It’s a case in which I know emotions are likely to run high, that’s very understandable. There has been a lot of publicity about it already.”

Assuring that despite the public condemnation, the trial would be conducted in a calm manner, she said, “We’re going to make sure that this case proceeds in a calm manner in court in a way that is going to be entirely fair to everybody.”

Since being charged with the assault, the accused have been remanded in secure youth accommodation. Brianna Ghey’s murder trial is expected to last three weeks.

If you have been affected by this story or are looking to reach out to someone for support or advice or just to talk, there are numerous services available for LGBTQ+ people, listed below, and many offer instant messaging support.

Samaritans

SpunOut.ie

LGBT Helplines

The Switchboard

Dublin Lesbian Line

Belong To

TENI

Pieta House

Jigsaw

Mental Health Ireland

Garda Confidential Line